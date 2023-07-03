Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market to Reach $165.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030751/?utm_source=GNW

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.3% CAGR and reach US$75.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 26.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.7% CAGR



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 20.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 140 Featured)

- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

- Amazon Web Services

- ARM

- Cadence Design Systems

- Cambricon Technologies

- CISCO Corporation

- Dell

- Google

- Graphcore

- Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

- Habana Labs

- HPE

- IBM Corporation

- Imagination Technologies

- Intel Corporation

- Micron Technology

- Microsoft Corporation

- NVIDIA Corporation

- S K Hynix Inc.

- Samsung Electronics

- Synopsys Inc

- Tenstorrent

- Toshiba

- Wave Computing

- Xilinx





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030751/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Tips the Scale in Favor of AI Infrastructure

Market

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations and Advancements

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Artificial Intelligence Continues to be on an Upward Trend

Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2023, 2025 & 2027

AI Infrastructure of the Future Trending Towards Becoming More

Modular

Steep Rise of AI Carves Pathway to Grand Success for Global AI

Infrastructure Market: Prospects & Outlook

Dynamic Factors Bringing Excitement for Global AI

Infrastructure Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and

Challenges

Parallel Computing in AI Datacenters

Rising Uptake of AI Systems, Hardware & Software

Better Access to Cloud Applications

Focus on Customer Satisfaction & Cloud Applications

Rising Popularity of FPGAs

Shortage of Skilled Professionals & AI Hardware Experts

Increasing Requirement of Co-Processors

Industry-AL/ML Provider Partnerships

Data Privacy Issues & Lack of Quality Data

Analysis by Component

World Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market by Component

(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware,

Software, and Services

Analysis by Technology

World Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market by Technology

(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Machine

Learning, and Deep Learning

Analysis by Deployment

World Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market by Deployment

(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cloud,

Hybrid and On-Premise

Cloud Unleashing Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities

Regional Analysis

World Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market by Region (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2022-2030:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA,

Europe, Canada, and Japan

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude

Technologies Enabling AI

Interconnection is Crucial to Develop AI Successfully

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Gains Momentum

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand

for AI

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022E

Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function:

2020

Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital

Infrastructure

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI

Implementations

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep

Learning Gains Momentum

Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern

Enterprises

AI/ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises

AI-ready Infrastructure Utilization Help Accelerating the Journey

Can AI Be Trusted for Implementation in Critical Infrastructures?

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market

Use of Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) Witnesses a Robust Increase

AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial

Investments

Growing Adoption of AI Due to Pandemic to Drive Long Term Growth

Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector

Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up

Market Demand

Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for the Years

2014-2020

AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)

AI Applications and Major Startups

Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize

Digital Transformation Strategies

Growth Linked to Growing Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data

Centers

Global Market for Modular Data Centers (In US$ Million) for

Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer

Experiences in Marketing Applications

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in

Marketing

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

Low-Cost, High-Performance Machine Learning Infrastructure

Continues Speeding Up Innovations in the Cloud

Rapid Shifting to Cloud-based Infrastructure is Vital to

Leverage Full Potential of Machine Learning

The Ways by Which AWS Assists Its Customers in Their Rapid AI/

ML Transformation

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present

Significant Growth Potential

Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation

Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence

Key Challenges Associated With AI Implementation

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation

Concern in Enterprises



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018

through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years

2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 12-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machine Learning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Machine Learning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 12-Year Perspective for Machine Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Deep Learning by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 12-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inference by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Inference by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 12-Year Perspective for Inference by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Training by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 12-Year Perspective for Training by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Infrastructure by Component - Hardware, Software and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment -

On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years

2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology -

Machine Learning and Deep Learning - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Infrastructure by Technology - Machine Learning and Deep

Learning Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Machine Learning and Deep Learning for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function -

Inference and Training - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Infrastructure by Function - Inference and Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Inference and Training for the Years 2018, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for

2023 (E)

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services

for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment -

On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid

for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology -

Machine Learning and Deep Learning - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Machine Learning and Deep

Learning Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine Learning and Deep

Learning for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function -

Inference and Training - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Inference and Training

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inference and Training for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment -

On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years

2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology -

Machine Learning and Deep Learning - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Machine Learning and Deep

Learning Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Machine Learning and Deep Learning for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function -

Inference and Training - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Inference and Training

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Inference and Training for the Years 2018, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment -

On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years

2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology -

Machine Learning and Deep Learning - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Machine Learning and Deep

Learning Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Machine Learning and Deep Learning for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function -

Inference and Training - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Inference and Training

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Inference and Training for the Years 2018, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services

for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment -

On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid

for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology -

Machine Learning and Deep Learning - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Machine Learning and Deep

Learning Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine Learning and Deep

Learning for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function -

Inference and Training - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Function - Inference and Training

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Function - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inference and Training for the

Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services

for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment -

On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid

for the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure by Technology -

Machine Learning and Deep Learning - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) Infrastructure by Technology - Machine Learning and Deep



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030751/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________