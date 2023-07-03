New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AC Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030542/?utm_source=GNW
Low, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$22.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The AC Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
- ABB Ltd.
- Danfoss Group
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hiconics Drive Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric Se
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba International Corporation
- WEG SA
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Global AC Drives Market to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2030
Global AC Drives Market to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for AC Drives estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2022-2030.
