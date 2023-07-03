Global Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market to Reach $243.9 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abdominal Drainage Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030540/?utm_source=GNW
Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$165 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ambulatory Surgery Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Abdominal Drainage Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.4 Million by the year 2030.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- J&J Medical Devices Companies
- Medtronic plc
- Medline Industries, LP.
- Redax S.P.A
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Teleflex Incorporated
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies
Industry
Elective Surgeries Negatively Impacted Amid COVID-19
Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
Surgical Drainage Tubes Demand Skews Upside as Surgery Volumes
Inch toward Pre-Pandemic Levels
Competitive Scenario
Abdominal Drainage Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Increased Incidence of Cancer: A Key Growth Driver
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Drains Out Demand for Abdominal
Drainage Tubes
Analysis by Application
World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market by Application (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
An Introduction to Abdominal Drainage Tubes
Types of Surgical Drains
Protecting the Surgical Dressings and Drains During Post-Op
Bath of Patients
Advantages of a Drainless Tummy Tuck
Advantages and Disadvantages of Abdominal Drain in Digestive
Surgery
Ascites and Abdominal Fluid Draining: A Review
Select Brands
Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for
Market Growth
Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (in Million) by Category: 2019
Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and
2001-2010 (in %)
Increase in Incidences of Ostomy Surgeries Drives Bags and
Drainage Tubes Market
Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2020
Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma
Type: 2020
Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2020
Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth
Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel
Demand for Abdominal Drainage Tubes
Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region
Disposable Vs Reusable Surgical Tools and Accessories
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Percutaneous Vs Open Surgical Drainage in Abdominal Abscesses
Long-term Drainage Tubes for Treating Ascites
Shift towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries: Significant Impact on
Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market
Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select
Countries
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for Abdominal
Drainage Tubes Market
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 and 2030
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2020
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD
and Drives the Need for Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market
Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020
Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020
Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020
Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020
Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020
Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020
Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive
Need for Abdominal Drainage Tubes
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Abdominal
Drainage Tubes
Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth of Abdominal
Drainage Tubes Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country:
2014 & 2025
Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for
Abdominal Drainage Tubes
Shift towards Home-based Therapy to Propel Growth in Abdominal
Drainage Tubes Market
Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities, Driving
Growth in Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market: Global Home
Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,
2024 and 2026
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
