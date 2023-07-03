Global Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market to Reach $243.9 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abdominal Drainage Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030540/?utm_source=GNW

Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$165 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ambulatory Surgery Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Abdominal Drainage Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Cardinal Health Inc.

- J&J Medical Devices Companies

- Medtronic plc

- Medline Industries, LP.

- Redax S.P.A

- Smith & Nephew plc

- Teleflex Incorporated





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030540/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies

Industry

Elective Surgeries Negatively Impacted Amid COVID-19

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Surgical Drainage Tubes Demand Skews Upside as Surgery Volumes

Inch toward Pre-Pandemic Levels

Competitive Scenario

Abdominal Drainage Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Increased Incidence of Cancer: A Key Growth Driver

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Drains Out Demand for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes

Analysis by Application

World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market by Application (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

An Introduction to Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Types of Surgical Drains

Protecting the Surgical Dressings and Drains During Post-Op

Bath of Patients

Advantages of a Drainless Tummy Tuck

Advantages and Disadvantages of Abdominal Drain in Digestive

Surgery

Ascites and Abdominal Fluid Draining: A Review

Select Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for

Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and

2001-2010 (in %)

Increase in Incidences of Ostomy Surgeries Drives Bags and

Drainage Tubes Market

Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2020

Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma

Type: 2020

Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2020

Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth

Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel

Demand for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region

Disposable Vs Reusable Surgical Tools and Accessories

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Percutaneous Vs Open Surgical Drainage in Abdominal Abscesses

Long-term Drainage Tubes for Treating Ascites

Shift towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries: Significant Impact on

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select

Countries

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes Market

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2020

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD

and Drives the Need for Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market

Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020

Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive

Need for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes

Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth of Abdominal

Drainage Tubes Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country:

2014 & 2025

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes

Shift towards Home-based Therapy to Propel Growth in Abdominal

Drainage Tubes Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities, Driving

Growth in Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market: Global Home

Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,

2024 and 2026



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: India Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal

Drainage Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by

Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ISRAEL

Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Abdominal Drainage Tubes

by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Abdominal Drainage

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Abdominal Drainage Tubes by Application - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Applications - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________