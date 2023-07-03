Global 2D Chromatography Market to Reach $52.2 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2D Chromatography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW
2D Gas Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$35.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D Liquid Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The 2D Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher
- Leco
- Merck KGaA
- Restek
- Sepsolve Analytical
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2D Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Gas Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for 2D Gas Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Gas Chromatography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 2D Liquid Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Liquid Chromatography
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Sciences Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Life Sciences Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Life Sciences Research
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Environmental Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Environmental Analysis
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Petrochemical & Natural Gas
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Petrochemical & Natural
Gas Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World 2D Chromatography Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas Chromatography
and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type - 2D
Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas Chromatography
and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2D Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D
Liquid Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography
by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D
Chromatography by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2D Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography
by Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental
Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas
Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food &
Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2D Chromatography by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2D Chromatography
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for 2D
Chromatography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2D Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D
Liquid Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2D Chromatography
by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for 2D
Chromatography by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2D Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2D Chromatography
by Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental
Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas
Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for 2D
Chromatography by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food &
Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2D Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2D Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,
Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &
Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by
Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,
Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life
Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage
Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid
Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -
2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global 2D Chromatography Market to Reach $52.2 Million by 2030
Global 2D Chromatography Market to Reach $52.2 Million by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 2D Chromatography estimated at US$35.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.2 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2D Chromatography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW