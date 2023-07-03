Global 2D Chromatography Market to Reach $52.2 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2D Chromatography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW

2D Gas Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$35.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D Liquid Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The 2D Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Agilent Technologies

- Bio-Rad Laboratories

- Danaher

- Leco

- Merck KGaA

- Restek

- Sepsolve Analytical

- Shimadzu

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Waters





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2D Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Gas Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for 2D Gas Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Gas Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for 2D Liquid Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Liquid Chromatography

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Sciences Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Life Sciences Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Life Sciences Research

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Environmental Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Environmental Analysis

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage Testing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Petrochemical & Natural Gas

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Petrochemical & Natural

Gas Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World 2D Chromatography Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas Chromatography

and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type - 2D

Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas Chromatography

and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2D Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D

Liquid Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography

by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D

Chromatography by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2D Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 2D Chromatography

by Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental

Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food &

Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2D Chromatography by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2D Chromatography

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for 2D

Chromatography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2D Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D

Liquid Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2D Chromatography

by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for 2D

Chromatography by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2D Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2D Chromatography

by Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental

Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for 2D

Chromatography by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food &

Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2D Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas

Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2D Chromatography by Application - Life Sciences Research,

Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical &

Natural Gas Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by

Application - Life Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis,

Food & Beverage Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life

Sciences Research, Environmental Analysis, Food & Beverage

Testing, Petrochemical & Natural Gas Analysis and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

2D Chromatography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Chromatography by Type - 2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid

Chromatography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for 2D Chromatography by Type -

2D Gas Chromatography and 2D Liquid Chromatography Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for 2D Chromatography by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D Gas



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________