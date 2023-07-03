Lawn Vacuum Rental Market to Exhibit Valuation of US$ 570.9 Million in 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lawn vacuum rental market is estimated to grow from US$ 378.3 million in 2023 to US$ 570.9 million in 2033 creating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 192.5 million.



The demand for lawn vacuum rental services is expanding, with a projected growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Lawn vacuums are specialized machines used for collecting leaves, grass clippings, and debris from lawns and outdoor spaces. Renting this equipment offers a cost-effective solution for seasonal lawn maintenance, eliminating the need for long-term ownership and storage. Lawn vacuums play a crucial role in efficiently removing fallen leaves, ensuring outdoor cleanliness and aesthetics.

Lawn vacuum rental services are also in high demand for event preparation and outdoor projects, where debris clean-up is required. The convenience and accessibility of rental services allow users to acquire the equipment quickly and easily. With rapid urbanization and the increasing focus on outdoor aesthetics, the lawn vacuum rental market benefits from the demand for well-maintained yards and landscapes.

The emphasis on outdoor aesthetics has led to a growing preference for corded electric lawn vacuums. These models offer eco-friendly features, low maintenance, convenience, and cost-effectiveness compared to gas-powered or battery-powered alternatives. Homeowners are increasingly turning to rental services to access corded electric lawn vacuums for sustainable and affordable lawn care options.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for lawn vacuum rental is lucrative growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

In 2018, the lawn vacuum rental market had a valuation of US$ 306.4 million

Historic growth of the German lawn vacuum rental market was 3.3% between 2018 to 2022

By end user, the landscapers are estimated to account for a market share of 39% in 2023

Walk behind type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 83.5 million



“Affordability and Eco-Friendly Features of Corded Electric Lawn Vacuums are Likely to Drive the Lawn Vacuum Rental Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

To attract customers, rental service providers offer a wide range of lawn vacuums to cater to various project requirements. Market players ensure that their inventory includes different types and sizes of vacuum suitable for both small and large-scale projects. Also, rental service providers strive to offer competitive pricing to attract customers. Offering flexible rental plans, discounts, and package deals give service providers a competitive edge.

Maintaining a fleet of well-maintained, reliable, and high-quality lawn vacuums is crucial for rental service providers. Rental service providers regularly service and update their equipment to ensure optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

Further, maintaining a strong online presence through a user-friendly website and online booking platform is essential. Rental service providers allow customers to conveniently browse equipment options, check availability, and book rentals online. Some service providers also offer online payment options and provide detailed information about equipment specifications, usage instructions, and safety guidelines.

Key Companies Profiled

BlueLine Rental

Herc Rentals

RentalHQ

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals



Segmentation of Lawn Vacuum Rental Industry Research

By Type : Handheld lawn vacuums Walk-behind lawn vacuum Tow-behind lawn vacuum

By Power Source : Gas-powered Corded Electric

By Capacity : Less than 100 Liters 100-150 Liters 150-200 Liters Above 200 Liters

By End User : Individual / Residential Landscapers Municipals School & Universities Property Management Providers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the lawn vacuum rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by type (handheld, walk behind, and tow-behind), by power source (gas-powered and corded electric), by capacity (less than 100 liters, 100-150 liters, 150-200 liters, above 200 liters), by end-user (individual / residential, landscapers, municipals, school & universities, property management providers), and by across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

