SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 3, 2023.



OKX Wallet Adds Decentralized Exchange MovEX to its Discover Portal



OKX Wallet has added MovEX - a DEX built on the Sui network - to its Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

With this integration, users can now enjoy MovEX's hybrid concentrated liquidity AMM (Automated Market Maker), which provides higher capital efficiency, reduced slippage and the ability to execute advanced order types - offering a superior trading experience.

OKX Wallet also recently announced its partnerships with Scroll, Rarible and Trader Joe XYZ , and is the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading with the launch of its Ordinals Market.

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain that is permissionless and designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3. On June 5, 2023, OKX Wallet announced that it has added support for the Sui network, allowing users to trade and swap even more tokens - via cross- and multi-chain methods - across the Sui network, on both the OKX Wallet mobile app and web extension.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer