Drying Hands on Demand: Hand Dryer Market Set to Soar Past USD 2928 Million by 2030

Westford USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hand Dryer market , increased adoption of high-speed hand dryers, the emergence of touchless and sensor-based hand dryers, integration of eco-friendly features in hand dryers, growing demand for quieter and more efficient hand dryers, expansion of hand dryer offerings in compact and sleek designs, incorporation of advanced air filtration systems in hand dryers, integration of antimicrobial properties in hand dryer materials, rise in demand for energy-efficient and low-power consumption hand dryers, growth of smart and connected hand dryer solutions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hand Dryer Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 96

Figures - 76

A hand dryer is an electric machine that uses a blower to dry hands after they have been washed. It is commonly used in public restrooms as a cost-effective alternative to paper towels. Hand dryers come in two main types: hot air dryers and high-speed air dryers. Hot air dryers use relatively slow hot air to dry hands, while high-speed air dryers use a burst of high-speed air to wick water off hands.

Prominent Players in Hand Dryer Market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toto

Panasonic

Daikin Industries

American Dryer Corporation

Excel Dryer

Dyson

Sanitaire

World Dryer

Airblade

Drymaster

Excelsior

Jet Air

Bio Bidet

Vortex

Xenex

Sure Dry

Belkin

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/hand-dryer-market

Jet Air Hand Dryers Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Jet Air Hand Dryers dominated the global online market as they have high drying speed and efficiency. They use powerful jets of air to rapidly dry hands, reducing drying time significantly. The fast and efficient drying experience offered by jet air hand dryers has been favored by consumers.

Commercial Space is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the commercial space is the leading segment due to the increasing need for efficient hand drying solutions. In addition, hand dryers provide a convenient and hygienic option for patrons, and their adoption in commercial spaces helps reduce reliance on paper towels, leading to cost savings and improved sustainability.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/hand-dryer-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong emphasis on hygiene, sustainability, and energy efficiency, which aligns well with the benefits offered by hand dryers. Stringent regulations and standards regarding environmental sustainability and energy efficiency have contributed to the growth of the hand dryer market in this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hand Dryer market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hand dryers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/hand-dryer-market

Key Developments in Hand Dryer Market

In February 2023, Panasonic acquired the hand dryer business of American Dryer Corporation. This deal gave Panasonic a wider range of hand dryer products to offer its customers.

In March 2023, World Dryer acquired the hand dryer business of Bio Bidet. This deal gave World Dryer a stronger presence in the growing market for touchless hand dryers.

Key Questions Answered in Hand Dryer Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Meditation Apps Market

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Global Medical Education Market

Global Mobile Crane Market

Global Electric Lunch Box Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com