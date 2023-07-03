Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

3 July 2023

Board Update - Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.11

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that Mette Dobel will join the Company’s Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 September 2023.

