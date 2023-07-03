DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2023 £35.23m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2023 £35.23m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 48,158,795

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 73.14p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 72.76p

Ordinary share price 63.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.53%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 30/06/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.01%

2 Centaur Media Plc 8.94%

3 Volex Plc 8.21%

4 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.41%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.32%

6 Hargreaves Services Plc 6.89%

7 Journeo plc 5.65%

8 Synectics Plc 5.45%

9 National World Plc 5.20%

10 Inspecs Group plc 5.07%

11 Equals Group Plc 4.70%

12 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.41%

13 DigitalBox plc 4.41%

14 Cash and other net current assets 3.94%

15 OnTheMarket plc 3.60%

16 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.80%

17 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.31%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.49%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.19%