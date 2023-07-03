DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2023£35.23m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2023£35.23m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):48,158,795
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*73.14p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*72.76p
  
Ordinary share price 63.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(13.53%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 30/06/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
  
  
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.01%
2Centaur Media Plc8.94%
3Volex Plc8.21%
4Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.41%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.32%
6Hargreaves Services Plc 6.89%
7Journeo plc5.65%
8Synectics Plc5.45%
9National World Plc5.20%
10Inspecs Group plc5.07%
11Equals Group Plc4.70%
12Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.41%
13DigitalBox plc4.41%
14Cash and other net current assets3.94%
15OnTheMarket plc3.60%
16Tactus Holdings Limited2.80%
17Theworks.co.uk Plc2.31%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.49%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.19%
 Total100.00%