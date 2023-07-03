Intetics Empowers Enterprises to Succeed on AWS Serverless

NAPLES, Fla., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics, a leading global technology company, uncovers why more and more businesses opt to move to serverless infrastructure and highlights four core steps of going serverless on AWS.



With the ability to streamline application delivery and enhance business outcomes, serverless architecture is becoming the go-to model for cloud-native development. Among the key reasons businesses migrate to serverless infrastructure on AWS is security, reliability, and scalability that its services offer.

As part of the research, IDC analysts interviewed executives from 11 organizations to assess the effects of utilizing the AWS Serverless Platform on various aspects such as IT costs, operations, and business outcomes. The companies surveyed were predominantly large organizations with an average of over 10,000 employees and $7 billion in annual revenue. These organizations were primarily based in the United States and operated in diverse industries, including communications, financial services, manufacturing, online media, real estate, retail, travel, transportation, & logistics.

Interviewed organizations primarily chose the AWS Serverless Platform to provide seamless scalability from both an IT and a business perspective.

Overall, their experiences in AWS represent a diverse mix of business-critical applications, including analytics and modeling, customer service systems, financial reporting, image processing, inventory management, and valuation and risk management workloads.

Leaders reported minimizing the friction that deployment, management, and support of computing and storage resources exert on operations, generating benefits for their IT and business organizations.

One organization highlighted the advantage of swift deployment when comparing it to their on-premises environment: “The AWS Serverless Platform allows developers to rapidly deploy functionality without tangling with servers because the serverless approach is much more modularized. We’re deploying code and not specifying server capacity or anything else. AWS does all that for you, and our developers are about 20% more efficient.”

An organization that transitioned to AWS serverless from another cloud-based solution emphasized the advantage of automatic scaling based on demand for computing and storage resources: “We’ve really benefited from automatic responses to capacity needs with AWS Lambda and the AWS Serverless Platform. Before, we had a capacity of 100 instances, whereas now we have the equivalent capacity of 2,000–3,000 instances per day. Those instances all scale down to pretty much nothing at night or over the weekend, when we don’t have developers doing anything. We were already doing some of that beforehand, but it wasn’t as flexible in terms of being able to scale up and down.”

Another company moving from an on-premises environment cited the ease of deploying compute resources to support development: “We deploy new software with the AWS Serverless Platform, but we don’t have to manage compute deployment because it’s automatic for us. We’ve gone from using internal tools and needing two days to deploy compute to it taking about two minutes with the AWS Serverless Platform.”

To help enterprises navigate the serverless landscape effectively, AWS and Intetics have launched a joint webinar series. The series features AWS Sr. Partner Solutions Architects and Sergey Dudal, Intetics PM/Cloud Solution CoE Leader, who provide exclusive insights on building secure serverless applications on AWS. The webinars explore topics such as production platforms on serverless architecture, tools for simplifying business processes, key features of AWS services, and essential considerations for building and monitoring secure applications on AWS.

The full series is available on YouTube:

Full material is available by the link.

About Intetics



Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams' creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

Intetics' core strength lies in the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Sciences, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation, and Geospatial solutions.

Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent acquisition, team building, and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients' expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century.

We are an American company with offices in Europe and Latin America, hiring the best talent available worldwide.

Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.

You can find more information at https://intetics.com