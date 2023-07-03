Cosmetic Oil Market to Worth USD 24.4 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the cosmetic oil market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the increasing demand for hair products that utilize these oils. These natural oils are known for their numerous benefits in addressing common hair issues, including dandruff, receding hairlines, and dry scalp.

Cosmetic oil encompass a wide range of oils, including carrier oils such as almonds, coconut, and essential oils. These oils possess various beneficial properties, such as antimicrobial, moisturizing, and anti-inflammatory effects, contributing to their increasing demand in the cosmetic oil industry.

Coconut Oil Product is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Growing Demand for Coconut Oils

The coconut oil product segment is anticipated to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by robust demand in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in India. Coconut oils have gained popularity and are expected to experience strong demand in countries such as South Korea, India, and Japan, particularly in the cosmetics sector.

The cosmetic oil market in North America is poised for significant growth. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for multifunctional and advanced cosmetic products, driven by changing lifestyles and busy working schedules. Consumers seek cosmetics that offer multiple benefits and cater to their specific skincare needs, leading to a surge in demand for cosmetic oils.

Olive Oil Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Unique Anti-Inflammatory Properties

The olive oil segment is expected to exhibit strong growth. This segment is witnessing a healthy demand due to the unique anti-inflammatory properties associated with olive oil. Particularly, L'Oréal SA, a leading cosmetics company, has incorporated olive oil and six oil-fed oil-in-cream as key ingredients in their hair spa products. Olive oil's nourishing and moisturizing properties make it an ideal component for hair care products, providing hydration, shine, and overall improvement in hair health.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to emerge as the growing market for cosmetic oil, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. Several factors, including the increasing disposable income of consumers, changing beauty trends, and a growing emphasis on personal grooming and self-care routines, drive this projected growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the cosmetic oil market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Cosmetic Oil Market

In 2022, Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients initiated a brand accelerator project called "Beauty Activations" to collaborate with cosmetics brands in North America. Through this partnership with Symrise and the Beauty Activations platform, participating brands can access comprehensive marketing statistics, exclusive formulas, and a selection of award-winning ingredients. This collaboration enables brands to enhance their product offerings, tap into valuable market insights, and leverage Symrise's expertise in the cosmetics industry to drive innovation and growth.

Recently, prominent players in the cosmetics industry, namely LVMH, Natura & Co., Henkel, L'Oreal, and Unilever, joined forces to establish a mechanism for assessing and grading the environmental impacts of the cosmetics sector. This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment among these industry leaders to promote sustainability and reduce the ecological footprint of cosmetic products.

Key Questions Answered in Cosmetic Oil Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

