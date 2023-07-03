Industrial Display Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Industrial Display Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Industrial Display Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $4.9 billion in 2022 to $5.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Further, the market will reach $6.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%. North America held the largest industrial display market share in 2022.



One of the driving factors behind the growth of the industrial display industry is the increasing adoption of IoT-based devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) encompasses a networked system of interconnected computing devices that exchange data without human intervention. These IoT devices generate vast amounts of data that require real-time visualization and analysis, making industrial displays an essential interface for this purpose.

Learn More In-Depth On The Industrial Display Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-display-global-market-report

Major industrial display companies are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., Japan Display Inc., Innolux Corp., Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation Co. Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, WinMate Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Maple Systems Inc., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Hannstar Display Corp., and TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited.

Innovation in product offerings is a key trend in the industrial display market. Major companies in this sector are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For example, Advantech Co. Ltd. introduced the PPC-115W and PPC-112W RISC-based android panel PCs in March 2022. These industrial digitalization devices feature a 15.6" (HD or FHD) and 11.6" panel display, respectively, with multi-touch P-CAP control and a dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 and quad-core Cortex-A5 CPU. Notably, these products operate on the Android 10 operating system and incorporate built-in WISE-IoTSuite/AppHub remote management.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Industrial Display Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9486&type=smp

The global industrial display market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Rugged Displays, Open-frame Monitors, Panel-Mount Monitors, Marine Displays, Video Walls

2) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), E-paper

3) By Panel Size: Up to 14”, 14-21”, 21-40”, 40” And above

4) By Application: Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Digital Signage, Imaging

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Mining And Metals, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Transportation

The industrial display market report provides a complete analysis of the market, highlighting its projected growth, key drivers, major players, product innovations, and regional trends. The report serves as a vital resource for industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders seeking a comprehensive understanding of the market. It offers actionable insights into market trends, opportunities, and challenges, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning to capitalize on the market's growth potential.

Industrial Display Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the industrial display market size, industrial display market segments, industrial display market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database