Automotive Headliner Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive Headliner (OE) Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Automotive Headliner Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $11.6 billion in 2022 to $12.3 billion in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. Further, market will reach $15 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5%. North America held the largest automotive headliner market share in 2022



The future growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing sales of luxury cars. Luxury cars, which are produced by high-end automakers and boast superior performance capabilities, luxurious interiors, and advanced safety and technology features not found in lower-priced vehicles, utilize headliners. Headliners serve the purpose of creating soundproof interiors and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of luxury cars. Consequently, the surge in luxury car sales is expected to positively impact the expansion of the market.

Learn More In-Depth On The Automotive Headliner Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-headliner-oe-global-market-report

Major automotive headliner (OE) companies are Adient Plc, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries Inc., SMS Auto Fabrics, Sage Automotive Interiors, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UGN Inc., Toray Plastics Inc., Kasai Inc., and International Automotive Components Group LLC.

In the automotive original equipment (OE) market, the adoption of product innovation has emerged as a prominent trend. Leading companies in the automotive headliner (OE) sector are actively engaged in the development of novel technological solutions to fortify their market position.

A noteworthy example of this trend can be observed in the actions of Grupo Antolin, a Spain-based manufacturer specializing in interior car components. In November 2021, the company introduced an industry-first innovation known as the "Polyurethane (PU) Headliner Substrate," which involves the thermoforming of PU foam. This unique substrate incorporates a wet PU process, utilizing materials derived from urban and post-consumer plastic waste, as well as end-of-life tires.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Automotive Headliner Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9540&type=smp

The global automotive headliner (OE) market is segmented as-

1) By Product Type: Thermoplastic, Thermoset

2) By Material Type: Fabric, Foam Based, Suede Foam Based, Perforated Vinyl, Synthetic Backed Cloth, Composite

3) By Technology: Lighted, Conventional

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The automotive headliner (OE) market report is of significant importance for various stakeholders, including military equipment manufacturers, government agencies, investors, and researchers. It provides valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, and investment opportunities. The analysis presented in this report will assist stakeholders in making informed decisions, formulating effective strategies, and capitalizing on the emerging opportunities in the market.

Automotive Headliner Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the automotive headliner market size, automotive headliner market segments, automotive headliner market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database