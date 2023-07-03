English French

COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Paris, 3rd July 2023 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2023:

172,614 COFACE SA shares

1,776,433.2 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

76, 542 COFACE SA shares

2,171,235.7 Euros

During the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 were executed:

Buy transactions: 4,637

Sell transactions: 4,639

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

Buy transactions: 1,841,529 shares for 24,363,269.4 Euros

Sell transactions: 1,779,352 shares for 23,614,081.3 Euros

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 – corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

(subject to change)

H1-2023 results: 10 August 2023 (after market close)

9M-2023 results: 14 November 2023 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2022 and our 2022 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2022, Coface employed ~4,720 people and registered a turnover of €1.81 billion.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2023 under the number D.23-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.

Attachment