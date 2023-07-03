Voltalia SA: First megawatt-hours for the SSM3-6 solar power plant in Brazil

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, today announced the start of production for SSM3-6, a 260-megawatt solar power plant located in the Serra Branca cluster.

The construction of the SSM3-6 solar farm (Solar Serra do Mel 3, 4, 5, and 6) was initiated in March 20221. Out of a total capacity of 260 megawatts, 17 megawatts have started producing last Friday, while the remaining capacity will be gradually commissioned in the coming months.

This power plant is backed by a 14-year power purchase agreement with Copel, a Brazilian utility and longstanding partner of Voltalia.

SSM3-6 is part of the Serra Branca complex, the largest wind and solar complex in the world, fully developed by Voltalia and located in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. The complex generates one of the most competitive energy sources in the country, benefiting from exceptional levels of wind and sunlight, which are complementary energy sources.

The projects within this massive cluster benefit from shared infrastructure (grid connection and access) and operational synergies. For example, the construction of SSM3-6 and SSM1-2, a 320-megawatt solar power plant commissioned in 2022.

Voltalia is the sole or controlling shareholder of a significant portion of the power plants located within the complex, while others have been transferred to partners. Voltalia provides all or part of the services associated with the development, construction, and maintenance of the transferred or retained power plants.

"We are very pleased to announce the commencement of the commissioning of SSM3-6. This is the result of several years of development and construction work that is bearing its first fruits. I would like to thank the teams that have contributed to this significant milestone", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next appointment : Q2 2023 turnover, on July 26th (after market hours).

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,550 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

