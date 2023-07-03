English French

Paris, July 3, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 26 TO 30, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 26 to 30, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/06/2023 FR0010451203 11 000 21,6409 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/06/2023 FR0010451203 21 052 21,8508 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/06/2023 FR0010451203 24 000 22,0752 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/06/2023 FR0010451203 21 000 22,3273 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/06/2023 FR0010451203 7 500 22,5654 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

