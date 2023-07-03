Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From July 26 to 30, 2023

        Paris, July 3, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JULY 26 TO 30, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 26 to 30, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/06/2023FR001045120311 000 21,6409XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/06/2023FR001045120321 052 21,8508XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/06/2023FR001045120324 000 22,0752XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/06/2023FR001045120321 000 22,3273XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/06/2023FR00104512037 500 22,5654XPAR
       

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

