Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_ Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

English French

Charenton-le-Pont, July 3, 2023

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2023:

93294 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

56815,84 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

380177,12 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1st January 2023 to 30 June 2023 the following operations were carried out:

1097 purchase transactions

883 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

229339 shares and 502044,08 Euros for purchase transactions

203436 shares and 449930,15 Euros for sale transactions

Investor Relations & Shareholders

Groupe MBWS

Emilie Drexler

relations.actionnaires@mbws.com

Tél : +33 1 43 91 62 21 Media

Image Sept

Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury

cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr

Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME

150 index.

Attachment