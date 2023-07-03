Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_ Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Charenton-le-Pont, July 3, 2023
Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract
Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2023:
- 93294 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
- 56815,84 Euros in cash
For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:
- 75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
- 380177,12 Euros in cash
Over the period from 1st January 2023 to 30 June 2023 the following operations were carried out:
- 1097 purchase transactions
- 883 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 229339 shares and 502044,08 Euros for purchase transactions
- 203436 shares and 449930,15 Euros for sale transactions
