Fnac Darty: Result of the payment of dividend in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

English French

Result of the payment of dividend in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 24 May 2023 approved a dividend of €1.40 gross per share and decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in cash or in new shares.

The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at €31.15 per share, corresponding to 95% of the average of the closing prices over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the General Meeting less the dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022, this total being rounded up to the next Euro cent, where appropriate.

Shareholders wishing to opt for payment of the dividend in shares had a period from 15 June to 29 June 2023 inclusive. At the end of the option period, 11,917,565 rights were exercised in favour of the 2022 dividend payment in shares.

Therefore, 535,616 new shares will be issued, representing 1.97% of Fnac Darty’s share capital based on the share capital as of 30 June 2023 with a €152.60 cash adjustment.

The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on Tuesday 6 July 2023. The new shares will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not choose the share option amounts to €21,248,690.40 and will also be paid on 6 July 2023.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 12 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 987 stores at the end of December 2022, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (close to 24 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was around €8 billion in 2022, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS Domitille Vielle domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS Audrey Bouchard audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 17 25 03 77

Attachment