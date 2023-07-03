Velan Inc.: Announcement

English French

MONTREAL, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-926-7510 and quoting the reservation number 22027398. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter reservation number 22027398 then follow the system prompts.

For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430