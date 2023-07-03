CAMFIL USA LOS ANGELES COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL AIR FILTER LEADER BRINGS CLEAN AIR SOLUTIONS TO LA MARKET

Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a top-notch producer of high-quality air filtration products, takes pride in providing clean air solutions to the Los Angeles area and the surrounding 20-mile radius. With over half a century of experience, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air and improving worker and equipment productivity while minimizing energy use and benefiting human health and the environment [1].

As air pollution continues to be a major concern in the Los Angeles area, Camfil's air filtration and air pollution control systems can help businesses and individuals breathe cleaner air and improve overall health and productivity. Our products are ideal for a variety of commercial and industrial applications, including healthcare facilities, schools, manufacturing plants, and more.

"We are proud to be serving the LA market and surrounding areas with our advanced clean air solutions," said Kevin Wood, Vice Presiden of Sales at Camfil USA. "Our mission is always to provide the highest quality air filtration solutions, and we are committed to helping businesses achieve optimal indoor air quality and energy efficiency."

Camfil's products are designed to meet the most stringent air quality standards, and our advanced technology and expertise allow us to deliver superior performance and energy efficiency. With a focus on sustainability, Camfil is committed to reducing its environmental impact and has set ambitious goals to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Camfil USA's clean air solutions in the Los Angeles market and surrounding areas, please visit https://cleanair.camfil.us/camfil-usa-airfilters-los-angeles-ca/.

About Camfil:

Camfil is a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions with a mission to provide cleaner air for a better future. With over half a century of experience, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air and improving worker and equipment productivity while minimizing energy use and benefiting human health and the environment. Camfil has a global presence with operations in over 30 countries and a commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

