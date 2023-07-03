New York, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipolar Depression Market to Exhibit Positive Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - NeuroRx, SAGE, Janssen, COMPASS Pathways, Sunovion, AbbVie, Intas, Alkermes

The bipolar depression market size in the 7MM is expected to increase by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s estimation, the bipolar depression treatment space will experience a significant impact in the coming years due to the improvement in treatment over the years, in the forecast period 2023–2032. In addition, the rising healthcare spending across the globe and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will also propel the bipolar depression market growth.

DelveInsight’s Bipolar Depression Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bipolar depression emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Bipolar Depression Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the bipolar depression market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to DelveInsight analysis, the total bipolar I disorder and bipolar II disorder cases of dipolar depression in the US were observed as 934K and 1.4 million , respectively in the year 2021, these cases are estimated to increase in upcoming years.

, respectively in the year 2021, these cases are estimated to increase in upcoming years. Leading bipolar depression companies such as NeuroRx, Inc., Target Health Inc., NeuroRx, Inc., SAGE Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, COMPASS Pathways, Sunovion, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, AbbVie, Jarrow Formulas Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Alkermes, Inc., and others are developing novel bipolar depression drugs that can be available in the bipolar depression market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel bipolar depression drugs that can be available in the bipolar depression market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for bipolar depression treatment include Ketamine Hydrochloride, NRX-101, Sage-217, COMP 360 (Psilocybin Therapy), JNJ-55308942, Psilocybin, SEP-4199 CR, JNJ-18038683, Cariprazine, Inositol, BXCL501, Endoxifen, OLZ/SAM, ALKS 3831, and others.

Bipolar Depression Overview

Bipolar disorder is a mental condition characterized by mood swings between depression and mania. Bipolar disorder is divided into four types based on the characteristics of the episodes: BD-I, BD-II, cyclothymic disorder, and bipolar disorder not otherwise defined (NOS). Many factors, including genetic or hereditary alterations, changes in brain structure and function, environmental triggers, and psychological and social situations, are thought to contribute to bipolar disorder.

The symptoms of bipolar depression can vary. Patients can experience manic, depressed, or mixed episodes. Mixed episodes feature elements of both manic and depressed episodes; these episodes might last a week or more. If left untreated, the duration and frequency of these episodes may diminish. Bipolar depression is difficult to diagnose, and it is frequently misdiagnosed as unipolar depression. A physical examination, mental assessment, mood tracking, and the use of DSM-5 criteria for bipolar episodes in bipolar disorder are usually required for the diagnosis.





Bipolar Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

The bipolar depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current bipolar depression patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The bipolar depression market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Bipolar Depression Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Bipolar Depression Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Bipolar Depression Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Bipolar Depression Treated Cases

Bipolar Depression Treatment Market

The ultimate goal of bipolar depression treatment is to obtain a high degree of psychosocial function and health-related quality of life. As bipolar disorder is a highly recurring disorder, medication must sometimes be continued even if the patient feels well. The bipolar depression treatment is divided into two stages: acute and maintenance. Acute-phase treatment focuses on the management of acute mood episodes, whereas maintenance-phase treatment focuses on preventing recurrences of acute episodes. Each phase is connected with particular treatment needs, and existing pharmacotherapies have shown a variance in effectiveness depending on the disease phase.

Off-label usage of medications, or combinatorial therapy, are widespread among bipolar depressive patients. Anticonvulsants (such as Equetro, Divalproex, and Lamotrigine), olanzapine monotherapy, and combined lithium and lamotrigine medication have been shown to reduce the intensity of depressive symptoms in patients with bipolar disorder. Except for fluoxetine when taken with olanzapine, no antidepressant is specifically approved by the FDA for the treatment of bipolar depression. Antidepressant monotherapy is discouraged in bipolar I disorder, especially when mixed features are present and even when combined with a mood stabilizer.

Non-pharmacological treatments for bipolar depression include ECT, repeated transcranial magnetic stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, lifestyle modifications, and psychotherapies. ECT is frequently used to treat treatment-resistant depression. Psychotherapy, such as psychoeducation, CBT, family-focused therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, mindfulness-based CBT, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy, is largely used as an adjuvant treatment for bipolar depression.

Key Bipolar Depression Therapies and Companies

Ketamine Hydrochloride: NeuroRx, Inc./Target Health Inc.

NRX-101: NeuroRx, Inc.

Sage-217: SAGE Therapeutics

COMP 360 (Psilocybin Therapy): COMPASS Pathways

JNJ-55308942: Janssen Pharmaceutical

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

SEP-4199 CR: Sunovion

JNJ-18038683: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Cariprazine: AbbVie

Inositol: Jarrow Formulas Inc

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

Endoxifen: Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc./Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

OLZ/SAM: Alkermes, Inc.

ALKS 3831: Alkermes, Inc.

Bipolar Depression Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the bipolar depression market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to novel insights into disease and future directions in blood biomarkers. Government assistance for raising awareness about bipolar disorder and technical improvements that allow for accurate diagnosis of a patient’s mood and mental state are some of the factors driving the growth of the bipolar depression market.

In addition, ongoing research from studies using several neuroimaging modalities and the use of biological data at the genetic and behavioral levels offers the greatest potential to uncover biological targets for personalized treatment. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the bipolar depression market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the bipolar depression market. Bipolar depression treatment remains substantially stable, with lithium, mood stabilizers, and atypical antipsychotics remaining the predominant treatments. Despite being aware of the controversies surrounding the usage of antidepressants, clinicians continue to prescribe them due to a lack of bipolar depression treatments.

Uncertainty over how to effectively define and determine therapeutic responses, a lack of validated animal models, and a lack of research funding all contribute to a lack of effective innovation in bipolar depression market. Furthermore, the bipolar depression market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the bipolar depression market growth.

Bipolar Depression Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Bipolar Depression Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Bipolar Depression Companies NeuroRx, Inc., Target Health Inc., NeuroRx, Inc., SAGE Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, COMPASS Pathways, Sunovion, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, AbbVie, Jarrow Formulas Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Alkermes, Inc., and others Key Bipolar Depression Therapies Ketamine Hydrochloride, NRX-101, Sage-217, COMP 360 (Psilocybin Therapy), JNJ-55308942, Psilocybin, SEP-4199 CR, JNJ-18038683, Cariprazine, Inositol, BXCL501, Endoxifen, OLZ/SAM, ALKS 3831, and others

Scope of the Bipolar Depression Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Bipolar Depression current marketed and emerging therapies

Bipolar Depression current marketed and emerging therapies Bipolar Depression Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Bipolar Depression Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Bipolar Depression Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bipolar Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

