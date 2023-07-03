Fnac Darty: half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liquidity mandate - June 2023

English French

Ivry, 3 July 2023

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Natixis ODDO BHF signed on 25 September 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2023:

147,729 shares

€2,848,361.12

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

97,750 shares

€360,967.54

In the first half of 2023, a total of:

301,262 shares were purchased for €10,474,306.24 (1,880 transactions)

296,230 shares were sold for €10,332,875.84 (1,649 transactions)

