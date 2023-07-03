HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages JinkoSolar (JKS) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations, Authorities Raid Company Facilities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Investigation:

The investigation concerns JinkoSolar’s compliance with applicable U.S. laws and regulations.

JinkoSolar’s business practices came under question on May 8, 2023, when The Florida Times-Union reported that the FBI and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at the company’s solar manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

The paper further reported that the investigation is “‘part of an ongoing federal investigation’” and “HIS’s mission is to investigate ‘transnational crimes and threats, specifically those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel and finance moves.’”

Then, on May 10, 2023, Reuters reported that the authorities raided not just JinkoSolar’s Florida facility, they also raided the company’s California office.

This news drove the price of JinkoSolar’s American Depositary Shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether JinkoSolar may have concealed its violations of well-known U.S. trade restriction laws and possibly engaged in improper accounting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

