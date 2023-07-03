NYC Medical Malpractice Lawyer Explains Life Care Plans

New York City, NY, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What Do You Need to Know About Medical Malpractice Life Care Plans?

Persons harmed by accidents or medical errors in New York are entitled to compensation for damages such as lost wages, medical bills, loss of earning capacity, and pain and suffering, among other things. Victims may also be eligible for compensation for future medical costs and custodial care.

Medical malpractice and personal injury lawyers frequently use a life care plan to obtain an accurate projection of these future expenses. A comprehensive review of all potential future medical costs, including surgeries, medications, medical devices such as wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs, rehabilitation and therapy, and the cost of assisted living or a home health aide, should be included in the life care plan.

A medical malpractice lawyer and a rehabilitation expert with the skill and experience to analyze a person's injuries and determine what types of medical interventions and other expenses they will require in the future may collaborate in preparing a life care plan. Medical professionals, on the other hand, can prepare life plans.

After reviewing the case's details, the expert will typically prepare a detailed report outlining all future projected medical costs and treatments. They could cover things like potential medical complications and surgeries that could drive up the cost of care significantly. It is also common for the victim and their lawyer to meet with the life care planner.

If you've been injured in an accident or due to a doctor's error, a life care plan may provide you with the peace of mind that your future medical bills will be covered. Speak with an experienced New York City life care plan lawyer about your personal injury or medical malpractice case. Please call us at 212-736-0979 to schedule a free legal consultation.

