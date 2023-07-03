Arrival and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Agreed to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V (NYSE: KCGI.U) and Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) have agreed to terminate the business combination agreement signed April 6, 2023



Following the termination of the agreement, Arrival intends to pursue alternative fundraising opportunities.

Arrival has engaged TD Cowen to assist in developing other strategic opportunities.



LUXEMBOURG and WESTBURY, N.Y., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) (“Arrival” or the “Company”), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles (“EVs”), and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (“Kensington”) (NYSE: KCGI.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that both companies have agreed to terminate the business combination agreement (“BCA”) initially signed April 6, 2023.

Arrival intends to redirect its focus towards advancing other opportunities. The Company has engaged the services of TD Cowen and Teneo Financial Advisory to ensure the company's seamless transition and to pursue alternative avenues that will provide the company with additional liquidity.

TD Cowen's extensive expertise in financial advisory services and deep industry knowledge, will bolster the Company's efforts in capitalizing on emerging opportunities and accelerating its progress.

About Arrival

Arrival’s mission is to master a radically more efficient New Method to design, produce, sell and service purpose-built electric vehicles, to support a world where cities are free from fossil fuel vehicles. Arrival’s in-house technologies enable a unique approach to producing vehicles using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories. Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI.U) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the industrial sector. Kensington's management team of Justin Mirro, Dan Huber, John Arney, Peter Goode, and Julian Ameler is supported by a board of independent directors including William Kassling, Anders Pettersson, Mitchell Quain, Mark Robertshaw, and Nickolas Vande Steeg.

For additional information, please visit autospac.com.

Contacts:

For Arrival

Media

pr@arrival.com

Investors

Cody Slach and Tom Colton

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

ARVL@gatewayir.com

IR@arrival.com

For Kensington

Dan Huber

Chief Financial Officer

dan@kensington-cap.com

703-674-6514

