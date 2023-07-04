Global Antitussive Drugs Market Size Is Set to Hit USD 1876.9 Million Mark by 2030, With a CAGR of 4.62%

New York, NY, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Antitussive Drugs Market By Indication (Pain, Cold, Cough, And Others), By Drug Class (Peripherally Acting Drugs, Centrally Acting Drugs, And Others), By Drug (Dextromethorphan And Benzonatate), By Dosage Form (Tablets, Syrup, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Antitussive Drugs Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1307.5 Million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1876.9 Million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.62% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Antitussive Drugs? How big is the Antitussive Drugs Industry?

Antitussive Drugs Market Coverage & Overview:

Antitussive drugs are used to treat, suppress, or alleviate coughing which is a natural defense mechanism adopted by the body in case the airway registers the presence of foreign items such as pollutants, mucus, or irritants. They are commonly referred to as cough syrups. Such drugs are highly efficient in reducing the intensity and frequency of coughing thus providing relief to individuals from mild or severe cough-related symptoms. There are different types of antitussive drugs including opioid-based, non-opioid, and expectorants. The antitussive drugs market deals with the formulation, production, and distribution of cough syrups across domestic and international markets.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/antitussive-drugs-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 233+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Antitussive Drugs Market: Growth Dynamics

The global antitussive drugs market is projected to grow due to increasing population which directly translates to more patients suffering from medical conditions that translate to coughing persistently. There are a wide range of reasons that can trigger respiratory conditions with varying intensity. For instance, smoking tobacco, infection, or breathing secondhand tobacco smoke, asbestos, or other air pollutants, are some examples of leading reasons. As the population rate increases combined with increasing air pollution levels, the demand rate for antitussive drugs is likely to generate a higher response.

In addition to this, rampant industrialization and urbanization which directly impact environmental pollution could also cause a higher prevalence of respiratory conditions thus leading to greater consumption of antitussive drugs. Production innovation is crucial to antitussive drug industry growth as pharmaceutical companies are working toward ensuring product safety. This can be witnessed in the introduction of new forms of cough syrups apart from traditional forms such as liquid. Moreover, growing emphasis on improved drug delivery systems and patient care is likely to work in favor of antitussive drug revenue.

The global antitussive drugs market may come across certain growth roadblocks due to intensifying regulations around the export and import of cough syrups. Factors such as growing incidents of export of contaminated syrups along with surging reported incidents related to cough syrup drug abuse among children are leading reasons for higher testing-related rules for antitussive drugs. Moreover, the limited effectiveness of these drugs especially in severe respiratory conditions is likely to cause higher reliance on other concrete methods of treatment.

The development of combination therapies could provide growth opportunities and the growing competition from generic medicines may challenge the market expansion.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/antitussive-drugs-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1307.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1876.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.62% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Roche Holding AG, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Cipla Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Perrigo Company plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark, Wockhardt Ltd., and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Key Segment By Indication, By Drug Class, By Drug, By Dosage Form, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Antitussive Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global antitussive drugs market is segmented based on indication, drug class, drug, dosage, and region.

Based on indication, the global market segments are pain, cold, cough, and others.

Based on drug class, the antitussive drugs industry is divided into peripherally acting drugs, centrally acting drugs, and others. The highest CAGR was observed in the centrally acting drugs segment in 2022. These syrups mainly work by targeting the cough center in the brain which results in suppressing the cough reflex. They directly target the CNS which assists in reducing coughing. They are mostly opioid-based and include medicines such as codeine, hydrocodone, and dextromethorphan. There is a significant market for peripherally acting drugs as well which work by targeting the cough receptors in the airways resulting in reduced sensitivity along with irritability of these receptors. Some examples of such medicines are benzonatate and levodropropizine. Several factors determine the drug class to be prescribed to the patient. As per the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) nearly 5% of children between 13 to 18 years abuse cough syrup.

Based on drug, the global market is segmented into Dextromethorphan and Benzonatate.

Based on dosage form, the antitussive drugs industry is segmented into tablets, syrups, and others. The highest CAGR was registered in the syrups segment in 2022 since cough syrups are the most preferred choice for antitussive medications driven by factors including ease of administration, especially for pediatric and elderly populations. Since syrups are in liquid form, they can be easily consumed. However, the market is growing in terms of segmentation depending on specific formulations, regional market preferences, and demographics. Adults preferring tablet forms generally lead to higher revenue in the tablets segment. There are other forms of these drugs such as lozenges, powders, and inhalers that cater to specific needs. Mayo Clinic recommends 5 to 15 mg of lozenge dosage form every 2 to 4 hours, for cough in patients over 12 years of age.

The global Antitussive Drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Pain

Cold

Cough

Others

By Drug Class

Peripherally Acting Drugs

Centrally Acting Drugs

Others

By Drug

Dextromethorphan

Benzonatate

By Dosage Form

Tablets

Syrup

Others

Browse the full “Antitussive Drugs Market By Indication (Pain, Cold, Cough, And Others), By Drug Class (Peripherally Acting Drugs, Centrally Acting Drugs, And Others), By Drug (Dextromethorphan And Benzonatate), By Dosage Form (Tablets, Syrup, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antitussive-drugs-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Antitussive Drugs market include -

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Roche Holding AG

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Perrigo Company plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Glenmark

Wockhardt Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global antitussive drugs market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.62% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.62% over the forecast period (2023-2030) In terms of revenue, the global antitussive drugs market size was valued at around USD 1307.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1876.9 million, by 2030.

The antitussive drugs market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for sustainable packaging

Based on indication segmentation, the cough was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on drug segmentation, Dextromethorphan was the leading drug in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/antitussive-drugs-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Antitussive Drugs industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Antitussive Drugs Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Antitussive Drugs Industry?

What segments does the Antitussive Drugs Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Antitussive Drugs Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Indication, By Drug Class, By Drug, By Dosage Form, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7307

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to register the highest growth in the global antitussive drugs market driven by increasing awareness programs undertaken by government and healthcare agencies to promote safe use of antitussive drugs. Increasing approvals from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) authority and higher expenditure on healthcare are leading reasons for regional growth. Europe is projected to generate considerable revenue driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing number of patients with respiratory conditions. In 2019, as reported by the European Commission, more than 4.3% of the European population over the age of 15 years suffered from some form of chronic lower respiratory disease apart from asthma. The Asia-Pacific region will see a better growth rate due to the intensive measures of the regional governments of China and India to their respective pharmaceutical sectors. India is currently the largest exporter of generic medicines.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2022, the European Union (EU), following recommendations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), banned the sale of cough-treating medicines containing pholcodine. It is generally used to produce cough syrups used during the treatment of dry cough in children

In March 2021, the US FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) submitted by Merck in favor of its selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, gefapixant. The drug is used to treat unexplained chronic cough (UCC) or refractory chronic cough (RCC) in adults

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/antitussive-drugs-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Wireless Devices Market By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wireless-devices-market-size

Bridal Gowns Market By Style (Ball Gown, Mermaid Style Dresses, Trumpet Dresses, The A-Line Dresses, Sheath Wedding Dresses, Tea-Length Wedding Dresses, And Others), By Material (Satin, Georgette, Chiffon, Lace, And Others), By End User (Residential And Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bridal-gowns-market-size

Microbial Rennet Market By Application (Yogurt, Cheese, Dessert, And Others), By Form (Powders, Liquid, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microbial-rennet-market

Padlock Smart Lock Market By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/padlock-smart-lock-market

Online Brand Protection Software Market By Application (Large-Scale Enterprises, And Small & Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)), By Type (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-brand-protection-software-market

District Heating Market By Heat Source (Coal, Oil & Petroleum Products, Natural Gas, And Renewables), By Component (Boilers, Pumps, Insulated Pipelines, Heat Exchangers, Heat Meters, And Pumps), By Application (Residential, Industrial, And Commercial), By Plant Type (Boiler Plants, Combined Heat & Power, And Others), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/district-heating-market

Alpers Disease Treatment Market By Diagnosis (Molecular Genetic Testing, Laboratory Tests, Electroencephalography (EEG), And Others), By Treatment (Speech Therapy, Anticonvulsant Drugs, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, And Others), By Demographic (Adolescent, Adult, Childhood, And Infancy), By Symptoms (Dementia, Headache, Seizures, Liver Dysfunction, Spasticity, Blindness, Cerebral Degeneration, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/alpers-disease-treatment-market

Bone Wax Market By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, And Others), By Product (Non-Absorbable Bone Wax And Absorbable Bone Wax), By Material (Natural Bone Wax And Synthetic Bone Wax), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bone-wax-market

Asset Optimization Solutions Market By Component (Solution And Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SMEs), By Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecom, Metal & Mining, Energy & Utilities, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asset-optimization-solutions-market-size

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market By Application (Marine Off-Grid Systems, Agriculture, Telecom, Remote Telemetry, Domestic Purposes, Rail Signaling, Signage, And Others), By End User (Residential, Utility, Commercial, Industrial, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bladeless-wind-turbines-market-size

Crate Engines Market By Fuel Type (Gasoline And Diesel), By Engine Type (New Engines, Rebuilt Engines, Remanufactured Engines, And Used Engines), By Capacity Type (600-1000 CC, 1000-3000 CC, 3000-5000 CC, And >5000 CC), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crate-engines-market-size

Automated External Defibrillator Market By Product Type (Semi-Automatic AEDs, Fully Automatic AEDs, Wearable AEDs, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Public Access Settings, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Offline Retailers, Direct Sales, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-external-defibrillator-market-size

Smart Fleet Management Market By Operation (Private And Commercial), By Connectivity (Cloud, Long, And Short-Range), By Application (Automatic Vehicle Identification, Fuel Cards, Optimization, ADAS, Tracking, And Others), By Mode Of Transportation (Railways, Airways, Marine, Roadways, And Others) And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-fleet-management-market-size

Airport Sleeping Pods Market By Module (Single Nap Pod, Compact Nap Pod, Multiple Nap Pod, And Double Nap Pod), By End-User (Adult And Children), By Product (Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods And Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/airport-sleeping-pods-market

Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market By End-Users (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, And Others), By Disease (Rectal Prolapse, Hemorrhoid, Diarrhea, Abscess, Fistula, Fissures, Itching, Warts, Others), By Route Of Administration (Rectal, Parenteral, Oral, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anorectal-disorders-treatment-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?