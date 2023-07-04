Change in the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary OÜ TS Shipping

English Estonian

The supervisory board of OÜ TS Shipping (hereinafter: "TS Shipping"), a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, recalled the company's long-term chairman of the manager Ülo Eero from the management board, effective from July 5, 2023.

Ülo Eero has managed TS Shipping since its establishment in 2012 and has built an organization that has provided high-quality icebreaking and ice monitoring services with the icebreaker Botnica in Estonian coastal waters and for large Panamax vessels in the Canadian Arctic. In addition, Botnica has worked on a complex project for the Kara Sea oil industry and various offshore wind farm projects in the North Sea. Ülo Eero is leaving the company at his own request, and Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, thanks Ülo for his significant contribution and dedication in building up the subsidiary and successfully managing it through various challenges.

Until a new chairman of the management board is found and takes office, the duties of the manager of TS Shipping will be performed by Damir Utorov, the head of the Botnica chartering department, with whom a one-year management board member contract will be signed, effective from July 6, 2023.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information: