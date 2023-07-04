United States Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis Report 2023: Growing Focus on Reimbursement for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing - Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Market Share, Insights, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market in the United States is expected to reach USD 2,653 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 13% in the forecast period.

The report on the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market in the United States is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand, market size, insights, forecasts, and trends in the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market in the United States during 2019 - 2031. Furthermore, the report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2022 and forecast until 2031.

The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the increase in the incidence of chromosomal aneuploidies in fetuses, the progress of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, the increasing acceptance of non-invasive prenatal testing, the growing focus on reimbursement for non-invasive prenatal testing, the rising preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, and the ACOG guidelines recommending NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk.

Key Players in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Centogene

GenPath

PerkinElmer

Yourgene Health

Invitae Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2019 - 2031)

4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2019 - 2031)

5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

6. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2019 - 2031)

6.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

6.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

7. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2019 - 2031)

7.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

7.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

8. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

8.1 Key Market Growth Drivers

8.2 Key Market Challenges

9. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

10. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

11. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

12. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

12.1 Collaboration Deals

12.2 Venture Capital Investment

12.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4 Exclusive Agreement

12.5 Licensing Agreement

12.6 Distribution Agreement

12.7 Partnership Deals

13. Key Companies Analysis

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product Outlook

13.3 Key Developments

14. Appendix

