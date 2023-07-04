Global Yoga Mat Market Analysis Report 2023-2031: Integration of Technology is Expected to Drive Innovation and Product Differentiation in the market

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Yoga Mat Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Yoga Mat market size is expected to reach USD 18,572 million by 2031. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031.

The yoga mat market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of yoga and a rising focus on health and wellness worldwide. Yoga mats are essential accessories for yoga practitioners, providing comfort, stability, and grip during yoga sessions.

One notable trend in the yoga mat market is the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable yoga mats. With a rising emphasis on environmental consciousness, consumers are seeking mats made from natural and biodegradable materials such as natural rubber, organic cotton, or jute. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing eco-friendly options to cater to the demand for sustainable yoga products.

Another significant trend is the integration of technology into yoga mats. Smart yoga mats equipped with sensors and connectivity features are gaining popularity. These mats can track various metrics such as posture, balance, and alignment, providing real-time feedback and enhancing the yoga experience.

The integration of technology is expected to drive innovation and product differentiation in the market.

The Major and Emergent Market Players for the Global Yoga Mat Market are Listed Below:

Lululemon

Manduka

Jade Yoga

prAna

Hugger Mugger

Khataland

Liforme Ltd

Dragonfly

Tomuno

Alo Yoga

