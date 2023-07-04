Global Self-healing Healthcare Materials Market Research Report 2023: Product Maturity Curves 2024, 2034, & 2044, Technology Roadmap 2024-2044, and Forecasts to 2044

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-healing Healthcare Materials Markets, Technology 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most intense research on self-healing materials concerns healthcare. So much has happened in 2023 that a report on the matter must reflect this and be constantly updated so you get the latest.

In the frame are self-healing skin, muscle, cartilage, bone even organ replacement and self-healing microcapsules more reliably delivering medication. Add the quest to make self-healing titanium, batteries, and electronics implanted in humans. They will last longer than we do.

Learn the forms of self-healing being applied such as intrinsic and - with other types of microcapsule or with vascular systems - extrinsic. The vast choice of formulations being trialed is carefully analyzed as it goes far beyond the trimers, hydrogels, ionomers, proteins, and metals forming a part of the study. Indeed Engineered Living Materials ELM are mostly self-healing and they are becoming significant.

The report is balanced, questioning the need for some proposed solutions such as self-healing textiles when we already have effectively everlasting textiles. Do we need self-healing bone-setting casts being researched? In contrast, are prosthetics that grow with a child, parts helping us to live and work to the age of 120 years and providing first-class care in the Third World.

These are exciting heroic objectives that will lead to many new billion-dollar enterprises. Here are the market forecasts, technology roadmaps, and best research leading you to the gaps in the market, best materials, devices, and possible acquisitions to make it a reality.

Over 100 companies and over 50 best research papers are cited in six chapters. Match your expertise to the favored atoms, molecules, morphologies, and structures identified here. Clarity is prioritized. There is a glossary but terms are also explained throughout the text. Expect new forecasts, roadmaps, comparisons, info grams, SWOT appraisals and images, and no nostalgia or rambling text.

Report Breakdown

The 45-page Executive summary and conclusions are sufficient for those in a hurry as it explains the purpose, methodology, definitions, and focus, giving SWOT appraisals of self-healing materials in general and healthcare in particular, needs, primary conclusions, and addressable market. See product maturity curves 2024, 2034, 2044, roadmaps of technology and markets 2024-2044, and forecasts both for self-healing materials and for their end uses 2024-2044.

Chapter 2 Introduction takes 13 pages to give context on market drivers and options, explaining the trend to self-healing smart materials, long life, reliability, fit-and-forget, and rejuvenation. See how biomimetics - usefully imitating nature - has much further to go and learn the opportunity beyond biomimetics. Recognize the challenges of putting a value on the market, not least because some stretch the logic to include "self-healing" that requires activation after damage. See 18 recent references to recent research, the titles being a taster of what is to come.

Chapter 3 "Self-healing technology toolkit: general " needs 77 pages to analyze inanimate self-healing materials and technologies needed in healthcare. See technology options top down - intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms, operational, physical, chemical, formulation, and format. Sections detail the chemical families typically involved, the atomic toolkit, and the important self-healing materials by application likely to be commercialized from 2024-2044, citing the latest research and initiatives.

Understand the dilemma of metrics for self-healing efficacy then specifically examine the toolkit for healing polymers - types, options, and difficulty levels. Then we examine the toolkit for intrinsic self-healing of all materials including the importance of nanomaterials, hydrogels, Diels Alder compounds, ionomers, supramolecular bonding, trimers, proteins, metals, and self-healing under water. Grasp the quest for affordable, sustainable intrinsic self-healing materials.

Next comes extrinsic self-healing by microcapsules then by vascular systems then elastomers and shape memory materials. It is all in great detail with SWOT appraisals and the latest research throughout. The analyst finds that inanimate self-healing solutions for healthcare will dominate the market over the coming 20 years but, importantly, solutions using growing material will be important in later years.

Chapter 4. "Self-healing technology toolkit: Engineered Living Materials ELM" is, therefore, shorter at 20 pages but they do provide an overview, a SWOT appraisal, these self-healing approaches, bio-ELM vs hybrid ELM, and many examples of proper ELM research. Bacteria, enzymes, and fungi are part of this story.

Chapter 5. "Self-healing material applications in healthcare 2024-2044". An overview is followed by detail on self-healing for artificial human skin, tissue engineering, cell co-culture, organ replacement, artificial muscle and cartilage, bone repair, titanium implants, prosthetics, soft robotics, and for healthcare equipment. After that comes self-healing parts notably membranes, drug delivery microcapsules, implanted electronics, batteries and triboelectric nanogenerators, self-healing biosensors, and others. Of course, most of this is only at the stage of research demonstration and trial. The report ends with ten pages of self-healing material company profiles.

Questions answered include:

Easily grasped new infograms, new comparison tables, new graphs, new roadmaps?

Forecasts for the self-healing materials and for the products likely to use them?

Clarifies the maze of different meanings for the term self-healing materials.

Strongly biased towards appraisal of the rapid progress from 2023 onwards?

Identifies which research chases non-existent or impossible problems.

Emphasis on your commercial opportunities and gaps in the market?

Appraises the most promising research and best further reading?

Identifies which applications are likely to be large and when?

Identifies applications not addressed that could be large.

Profiles potential partners and most promising startups?

Identifies opportunities for your materials specialty.

PhD level analysis and interviews?

10 new SWOT appraisals?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and methodology of this report

1.2 Definitions and focus

1.3 SWOT appraisal of self-healing materials in general

1.4 10 primary conclusions: needs and addressable market

1.5 10 primary conclusions: technologies

1.6 Maturity curves 2024, 2034, 2044

1.7 Roadmap of technology and markets 2024-2034

1.8 Roadmap of technology and markets 2035-2044

1.9 Forecasts for self-healing materials 2024-2044

1.10 Forecasts for locations of self-healing materials 2024-2044

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition and choices

2.2 Market drivers and options

2.2.1 Trend to self-healing smart materials

2.2.2 Trend to long life, reliability, fit-and-forget, rejuvenation

2.2.3 Biomimetics - much further to go

2.2.4 Overcoming the soft material dilemma

2.2.5 Beyond biomimetics

2.2.6 Challenges of putting a value on the market

2.2.7 Stretching the logic to include minimal post treatment

2.3 26 examples of recent research

3. Self-healing technology toolkit - general

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technology options top down - intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms

3.3 Self-healing options: operational, physical, chemical, formulation, format

3.4 Chemical families typically involved

3.5 Atomic toolkit for self-healing materials

3.6 Some of the important self-healing materials by application likely to be commercialised 2024-2044

3.7 The dilemma of metrics for self-healing efficacy

3.8 Self-healing polymer toolkit

3.9 Toolkit for intrinsic self-healing of all materials

3.10 Extrinsic self-healing by microcapsules

3.11 Extrinsic self-healing by vascular systems

3.12 Vascular-like self-healing

3.13 Self-healing elastomers intrinsic and extrinsic

3.14 Shape memory assisted self-healing SMASH

4. Self-healing technology toolkit: Engineered Living Materials ELM

4.1 Overview

4.2 Self-healing Engineered Living Material SWOT appraisal

4.2 Self-healing approaches

4.3 Bio ELM vs hybrid ELM

4.4 Examples of ELM research

5. Self-healing material applications in healthcare 2024-2044

5.1 Overview

5.2 SWOT appraisal

5.3 Artificial human skin

5.4 Tissue engineering, cell co-culture, organ replacement

5.5 Artificial muscle and cartilage

5.6 Bone repair

5.7 Titanium implants

5.8 Prosthetics and soft robotics

5.9 Healthcare parts and equipment

6. Self-healing material company profiles

