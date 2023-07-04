Customize Food In Your Plate: Personalized Nutrition Market Set to Soar Past USD 37.3 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Personalized Nutrition market , growing awareness and interest in personalized health and wellness, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity, advancements in technology and data analytics, availability of genetic testing and biomarker analysis, rising consumer demand for tailored and customized nutrition, expanding research and scientific understanding of the relationship between genetics, nutrition, and health, development of mobile applications and digital platforms for personalized nutrition, emphasis on preventive healthcare and individualized approaches, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Personalized nutrition is a type of nutrition that takes into account individual factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and medical history to create a customized diet and eating plan. This approach is based on the idea that one-size-fits-all nutrition advice is not effective for everyone and that people with different needs may benefit from different dietary interventions.

Prominent Players in Personalized Nutrition Market

Habit

InsideTracker

Clear Personalized Nutrition

Kurbo

Persona Nutrition

Biohm

DayTwo

Viome

Thorne

ZOE

Genomelink

Found

EVOLVED Personalized Nutrition

Level

NutraHacker

Nutrigenomix

Baseline

DayOne

Veritas

Ancestarian

Personalized Meal Delivery Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Personalized meal delivery dominates the global online market as they offer convenience and customization. It saves time for individuals who may not have the knowledge, skills, or time to plan and prepare personalized meals on their own. These services streamline the process by delivering nutritious meals directly to the consumer's doorstep.

Weight Management is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, weight management is the leading segment due to the increasing obesity rates. In addition, there is a rising awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight for overall well-being and preventing chronic diseases. Individuals are increasingly seeking personalized approaches to weight management that align with their specific nutritional needs and preferences.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has witnessed a strong emphasis on health and wellness, with a significant portion of the population adopting healthier lifestyles and seeking personalized approaches to nutrition. There is a greater awareness of the impact of diet on overall well-being, leading to a higher demand for personalized nutrition solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Personalized Nutrition market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Personalized Nutrition.

Key Developments in the Personalized Nutrition Market

In March, Abbott acquired Kurbo for $1 billion. Kurbo is a personalized weight loss program that uses a mobile app to track food intake, physical activity, and weight loss progress.

In April, Danone acquired ZOE for $100 million. ZOE is a personalized nutrition company that uses data from blood tests and gut microbiome analysis to create customized meal plans and dietary supplements.

