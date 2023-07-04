Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Icelandic English

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 5 July at 15:00. A non-indexed series will be offered for sale, LBANK CB 27.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CB 23 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 98,663.

Expected settlement date is 12 July 2023.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.