Global Life Jacket Market Report 2023-2027: Growing Popularity of Water Sports, Shirt-Based Life Jackets and Lightweight Designs Fuel Growth

The life jacket market is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted CAGR of 7.02% during the period of 2022-2027. According to the report, the market is expected to expand by $1.097 billion, driven by several key factors, including the growing popularity of water sports tourism, increased demand for life jackets, and rising awareness about the multiple advantages of water sporting activities.

One of the major drivers contributing to the market's growth is the expanding water sports infrastructure, aimed at providing a better experience to enthusiasts. Additionally, the introduction of shirt-based life jackets and the emphasis on streamlined and lightweight designs are expected to fuel substantial demand in the market.

The report on the life jacket market offers an in-depth analysis of market size and forecast, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Market Segmentation:

By End-user:

Commercial operators

Professional users

Swift water rescue users

By Product:

Inherent

Inflatable

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides valuable insights into the life jacket market, covering areas such as market sizing, market forecast, and industry analysis. Furthermore, it includes a robust vendor analysis, helping companies improve their market position. The report examines key players in the market, such as Absolute Outdoor Inc., Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC, Aqua Life, Dongguan City Bestway Sports Goods Co. Ltd., Ganesh Manufacturing, Grand Ocean Marine Co. Ltd., H3O Water Sports, Jiangsu Baizhou Safety Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kibo Software Inc., Majestic Marine and Engineering Services, Newell Brands Inc., SeaSafe Systems Ltd., Spinlock Ltd., Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd., Survitec Group Ltd.,Viking Life Saving Equipment AS, Wing Group, Air Liquide SA, and Alliance Marine.

The report also highlights the growing popularity of water sports tourism as a major driver for the life jacket market. With the increasing interest in water-based recreational activities, the demand for life jackets has witnessed a significant upswing.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global life jacket market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial operators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Professional users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Swift water rescue users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Inherent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Inflatable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Absolute Outdoor Inc.

Aqua Leisure Recreation

Aqua Life

Dongguan City Bestway Sports Goods Co.

Ganesh Manufacturing

Grand Ocean Marine Co.

H3O Water Sports

Jiangsu Baizhou Safety Technology

Johnson Outdoors

Kibo Software

Majestic Marine and Engineering Services

Newell Brands

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

Stormy Lifejackets

Survitec Group

Viking Life Saving Equipment

Wing Group

Air Liquide

Alliance Marine

