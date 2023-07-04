Space Traffic Management Industry Analysis Report 2023: Opportunities Emerging in Space Collision Avoidance Systems, Improved SSA, Space Debris Removal, Regulatory Compliance, & Resource Extraction

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Traffic Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the current STM market and emphasizes key challenges; discusses existing guidelines and regulations as well as their deficiencies It also evaluates STM technologies; and considers possible improvements. The study also breaks down key drivers and restraints and potential growth opportunities for STM systems.
Space traffic management (STM) oversees the organization, regulation, and processes used to achieve safe, secure, and sustainable space operations. At present, about 8,000 operational satellites and more than 26,000 pieces of debris are in orbit. Space is becoming crowded, and the risk of collision has increased significantly.
These challenges drive the need for an efficient and effective STM system, in addition to the growing number of satellites and launches, collision risks, overcrowded orbits, and space debris. The increasing need for safe space activities, national security, sustainability, and economic benefits are the main drivers supporting STM implementation and market growth.
As a growing number of nations enter the space industry, regulatory entities aim to boost space operations' transparency, including the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the European Commission, and other federal organizations.
In response to the demand for more effective and efficient space operations, several companies, including Lockheed Martin and Airbus, are developing proprietary innovative solutions to tackle space traffic issues.
The use of CubeSats and reusable and modular launch vehicles has reduced the costs associated with launches and decreased their environmental impact. Other technologies, such as space debris mitigation, situational awareness, collision avoidance, and in-space services, are either in use or under development to support STM system goals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Traffic Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Current Regulations
- Regulations and Guidelines
- Gaps in Regulations and Guidelines
- Developing a Circular Space Economy
- Recommended Improvements
- Recommended Government Actions
4. STM
- STM Overview
- Analysis of STM Systems
- STM System Development
- Growth Metrics
- Participant Revenue
- Top Participants' Revenue Analysis
- Satellite and Launch Comparison
- Satellite and Launch Comparison Analysis
- Orbital Congestion
5. Emerging Technologies
- Additive Manufacturing
- Advantages of Additive Manufacturing
- In-space Recycling
- Advantages of In-space Recycling
- Space Debris Removal
- Advantages of Space Debris Removal
- Mass Reuse
- Advantages of Mass Reuse
- Space Mining, Space Situational Awareness (SSA), and Orbital Management
- Advantages of Space Mining
- Advantages of SSA
- Advantages of Orbital Management
- Space Launch Operations
6. Companies Supporting STM Systems
- Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI)
- LeoLabs
- Vertex
- Radar
- ExoAnalytic Solutions
- Astroscale
- ADRAS-J
- LEX
- SpaceFlight Industries
- The Aerospace Corporation
- ADEPT
- Hedron (Analytical Space)
- ClearSpace
- D-Orbit
- Airbus Space & Defense
- Lockheed Martin
- JAXA
- Made in Space
- Relativity Space
- Tethers Unlimited
- SpiderFab
- Refabricator
- H2EXT
- Orbex
- ORBITEC
- Airbus
- Conclusion
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Space Collision Avoidance Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Improved SSA
- Growth Opportunity 3: Space Debris Removal
- Growth Opportunity 4: Regulatory Compliance
- Growth Opportunity 5: Resource Extraction
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Airbus
- Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI)
- Astroscale
- ClearSpace
- D-Orbit
- ExoAnalytic Solutions
- Hedron
- JAXA
- LeoLabs
- Lockheed Martin
- Made in Space
- Orbex
- ORBITEC
- Relativity Space
- SpaceFlight Industries
- Tethers Unlimited
- The Aerospace Corporation
- United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA)
