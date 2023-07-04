Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems Research Report 2023

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development and formulation, drug delivery systems, and diagnostics as well as analyses of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting market sizes for 2023 through 2028 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

Nanoparticle technology has made major advances in particle types, production, and application in all areas of the life sciences in the past two decades. The most rapid advances have been made in the application of nanoparticles in drug research and development, drug formulation, and the development of novel drug delivery systems using nanoparticle carriers. The development of nanoparticles and their rapid incorporation into research and development has also given rise to a new area of application in biotechnology and diagnostics involving particle materials in the nanometer size range.



Nanoparticles used in life sciences applications are usually considered to be in the range of 10 nanometers to 100 nanometers in diameter. The size and shape of nanoparticles is an important aspect to determine their properties and influences the drug performance and efficacy on the body. Developing particles from various starting materials that remain stable in this size range has become one of the fastest-growing and most potentially useful emerging technologies in the last several decades.



The nanoparticles market has been witnessing increased popularity in the field of life sciences applications mainly due to extensive research and favorable clinical trial results. Currently, North America holds the largest number of patents in the nanoparticle area. This is largely due to the early commercialization of some nanoparticle products by U.S. based companies.

It also demonstrates the major contribution of this region in the research and development of new technologies and drugs compared to other regions. Europe is the second-largest market for nanoparticle drug technology. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to its market share. Drug formulation and drug delivery systems are major application areas that are lucrative for startups in Europe, thus contributing to the market's growth.



The methods for producing nanoparticles vary depending on the starting substrate materials and the size particle desired as a product. This report will provide an overview of various production methods and indicate new advances in the production area.

The report includes an analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided. This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development and drug delivery systems market, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and region

Highlights of the drug development, formulation, and the development of new drug delivery systems and detailed product analyses within health and wellness subsegments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Discussion on the role of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 vaccine production, mechanism of action, components and methods in vaccine design for COVID-19 and challenges for vaccine disruptions

Review of the leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type, clinical trial landscape for various candidate nanodrugs, status of approvals of drugs in each segment, and penetration of technologies and research initiatives within the ecosystem

Updated information on patents and patent applications on nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development and drug delivery systems, and related scientific publications

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players in the market, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Camurus, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc. and Novartis AG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $102.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $156.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction to Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Quantum Dots

Dendrimers

Macromolecule Nanoparticles

Brief History of Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Nanoparticles in Drug Development

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Major Players in the Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Field

Major Nanoparticle/Nanocrystal Drugs

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Pestel Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Europe

India

Emerging Technologies in Nanoparticles

Gadolinium-Neutron Capture Therapy (Gd-Nct) for Glioblastoma Multiforme (Gbm) Treatment

Ligand-Tethered Lipid Nanoparticles for Targeted Rna Delivery to Treat Liver Fibrosis

Chapter 4 Role of Nanotechnology in Covid-19 Vaccine Production

Introduction

Fight Against Novel Coronavirus

Structure of Covid-19 and Penetration

Challenges for Covid-19 Vaccines

Components and Methods in the Design of Vaccines

Antigen

Adjuvant

Nanoparticle/Nanocarrier

Device

Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology

Conclusion on Nanotechnology Use Against Covid-19

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems by Technology

Technology Overview

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

Dendrimers

Others

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems by Application

Biotechnology

Drug Development and Formulation

Drug Delivery Systems

Diagnostic Imaging

Chapter 7 Structure of Nanoparticles

Adoption of Nanoparticles in Applied Markets

Liquid Crystals

Liquid Carriers

Liposomes

Dendrimers

Chitosan and Alginate

Nanocrystals

Quantum Dots

Application of Nanoparticles to Drugs Delivered

Chapter 8 Production of Nanoparticles

Methods of Nanoparticle Formation

Self-Assembly Production

Methods of Stabilization

Methods of Drug Introduction

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Micelles

Liposomes

Gold and Silicon Nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Methods for Loading Biological Molecules into Nanoparticles

Nanocrystal Drugs

Problems With Large-Scale Nanoparticle Production

Chapter 9 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Research and Development

Stem Cell Research

Cellular Repair

Paramagnetic and Superparamagnetic Nanoparticles

Biosensors and Quantum Dots

Nanoparticle Research Collaborative Programs

Chapter 10 Nanoparticles in Drug Development and Formulation

Bio Separations

Rapid Drug Analysis

Removal of Impurities and Toxins

Using Nanoparticles to Incorporate Insoluble Drugs

Gold and Silver Nanoparticles in Biomedicine

DNA Nanoparticle Development of DNA-Specific Drugs

Chapter 11 Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Applications

Designing a Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System

Nanoparticle Drug Stability

Size Homogeneity of Nanoparticle Preparations

Drug Loading of Nanoparticles

Drug Release from Nanoparticles

External Triggers for Releasing Drugs from Nanoparticles

Binding/Incorporation of Biomolecules to Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle Toxicity

Large-Scale Manufacturing

Methods of Administration of Nanoparticle Drugs

Oral Administration

Injection Administration

Transdermal Patch

Implantation Administration

Inhalation Administration

Nanoparticles Suitable for Drug Delivery Systems

Lipid-Based Nanoparticles

Micelle Nanoparticles

Dendrimer Nanoparticles

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Metal-Based Nanoparticles

Biological Macromolecule Nanoparticles

Nanocrystals

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Now Available

Antibiotic Nanoparticles

Anti-Tumor and Small Molecule Delivery by Nanoparticle

Release of Anti-Cancer Drugs from Nanoparticles

Biomacromolecules Delivered by Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles Coating for Drug Delivery Systems

Removal of Nanoparticles from the Body

Chapter 12 in-Vitro and in Vivo Diagnostic Imaging

In Vitro Imaging

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Chapter 13 Global Market for Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products

Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems

Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Drivers of Nanoparticle Products and Marketing

Limiters of Nanoparticle Product Development and Marketing

Chapter 15 Patents, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions

Recent Licensing Activity, Mergers, and Acquisition

Recent Deals

Nanoparticle Patents

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Camurus Ab

Ceramisphere Health Pty Ltd.

Cytimmune Sciences

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.

Novartis Ag

