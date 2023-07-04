United States Recreational Vehicles Industry Report 2023 Featuring Major Manufacturers, Dealers & Parks - Camping World, Forest River, Kamgrounds of America, Lazy Days, Thor Industries, & Winnebago

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Recreational Vehicles Industry: RV Manufacturers, Dealers & RV Parks" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study examines the $48 billion U.S. recreational vehicle industry and its three components: RV Manufacturers, RV Retail Dealers, and RV Parks & Campgrounds.

The industry posted record revenues and shipments in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers sought ways to vacation safely. This was a major turning point and stimulus for the industry, as a new and younger demographic was introduced to the RV lifestyle.

However, this pace was not sustainable and RV shipments and sales began to decline in 2022. This decline continues into 2023, as RV prices and demand fall, but this is being mitigated by as customers are now pursuing RV rentals, used vehicles, and RV sharing. The industry is susceptible to boom and bust cycles, as RVs are discretionary purchases that can be postponed or cancelled. The outlook over the next four years is good, as RV parks grow in number.

This new analysis includes: dollar value & growth of the market from 1980s to 2020, 2021-2022 estimates, 2023 and 2027 outlook and forecasts, market structure, key economic operating metrics of RV producers, RV dealers and RV parks & campgrounds (top 50 market share, single vs. multi-unit firms, ratios by company size, establishment size, state market potentials), effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations and sales, customer demographics, major industry trends, and findings of industry surveys by the RVIA, Wiinebago, and other parties.

Contains in-depth competitor profiles and revenues of the largest players in the field: Thor Industries, Winnebago, Forest River Inc., Kamgrounds of America. Lazy Days, and Camping World Holdings.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction & Scope of the Study

Information sources and methodology used

Nature of the Industry

Definition and 3 industry segments: RV manufacturers, dealers, RV Parks: no. of operators, industry centered in Indiana, boom & bust cycles

Towable RVs vs. motorhomes

Customer Demographics: profiles of Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennials, age and Income of RV buyers, usages, buyer metrics

RV Destination and Use Statistics: miles drive, national parks, preferences, etc.

10 most visited Parks & national parks in 2019

Key Industry Statistics: number of existing and new chiropractors, education, no. of Americans treated by DCs, etc.

Major Industry trends: Falling sales off peak year, permanent RV living, RV sharing, RV sizes, increased competition, privatizing state parks, environmental concerns.

Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts

Summary: Various sources for estimates of industry $ size, Marketdata rationale for industry revenues (RV dealer sales, RV parks & campgrounds), Census data, short and long-term industry revenue growth

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale

2020 Performance: Effects of The Pandemic: Analysis & discussion, BLS payroll data, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts

2021 Performance: Discussion of effects of the pandemic (new cohort of customers who want to work remotely, industry shift, demand spike

2022 Performance: Analysis, demand still strong but down from peak levels, registrations and revenues decline, rentals market emerges

2023 Outlook: Analysis & discussion: possible recession, high interest rates, RV prices falling, positive/negative factors, outdoor camping activities increasing (Winnebago consumer survey results), Key Findings of 2023 North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report

2027 Forecast: Long-term outlook: Analysis & discussion, demand factors, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts.

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth.

Recreational Vehicle Sales, By Type - key metrics

Industry Economic Structure & Operating Ratios

RV Manufacturers Segment

Industry definition and main products, towables vs. motorhomes

Industry size & growth: discussion of factors affecting demand, seasonality, cycles

Covid-19 pandemic effects on the industry in 2020-2022, RVIA shipments data, outlook

Industry Trends - 2022: discussion of inflation, supply chain shortages, pricing, mark-ups, RVs as an economic bellweather

Major Competitor Profiles

(Company description, history product lines/brands, historical/current revenues, 2022 performance, recent developments, management outlook and opinions)

Winnebago Industries

THOR Industries, Inc.

REV Recreation Group

Forest River Inc.

RV Dealers Segment

Discussion & Analyses

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry

Number of establishments in 2020

Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020: no. of estabs., receipts, employees

Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts per establishment: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Major Competitor Profiles

(Company description, history product lines/brands, historical/current revenues, 2022 performance, recent developments, management outlook and opinions)

Lazy Days

Camping World Holdings

RV Parks & Campgrounds Segment

Discussion & Analyses

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry

Number of establishments in 2020

Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020: no. of estabs., receipts, employees

Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts per establishment: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017, 2020

Major Competitor Profiles

(Company description, history product lines/brands, historical/current revenues, 2022 performance, recent developments, management outlook and opinions)

Kampgrounds of America

Reference Directory

List of RV industry trade associations, journals, special industry reports, websites, other key contacts - address & phones

Companies Mentioned

Camping World Holdings

Forest River Inc.

Kamgrounds of America

Lazy Days

Thor Industries

Winnebago

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sblt4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.