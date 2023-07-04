Global $289+ Billion Data Center Market Opportunity Assessment, 2023-2028 - Sector Dominated by Arista Networks, Cisco, Dell, HPE, and IBM

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2022 to 2028, reaching a value of 289.66 billion by 2028.

New innovative IT technologies are replacing the traditional IT infrastructure, improving the functionality and sustainability of the facilities. Some trending innovations in the IT infrastructure include adopting NVMe storage devices, ARM-based architecture, 200/400 GbE ports, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, and others.



The hyperscale and colocation operators such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, QTS Realty Trust, and others are involved in signing several Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) across the world to power their facilities with renewable energy. In addition, many smaller facilities operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities.



The data centers have witnessed immense changes and transformations in adopting power and cooling infrastructure. Some of such innovations include diesel generators getting replaced with natural gas, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and hydrogen fuel cells, replacing lead-acid batteries with advanced UPS batteries such as Lithium-ion, Nickle-Zinc, and Prussian Blue sodium-ion, and microgrid adoption in facilities majorly among hyperscalers.



Liquid cooling is the most popular cooling technology used in High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the data center market to support AI and ML workloads. Google adopted liquid cooling for its latest AI hardware and has retrofitted its existing data center infrastructure to accommodate liquid cooling. Meta (Facebook) has announced its plan to pause its several new and expansion projects across the US, as it wants to create a new AI design for the facilities.



Supply Chain Issues



The supply chain is among the major challenge faced by data center developers in recent times. The supply chain issue was aided by the onset of COVID-19, leading to a shortage of infrastructure such as chips, power equipment, cooling infrastructure, and other infrastructure. Also, political instability and disturbances between Russia and Ukraine led to a price hike in energy and fuel costs.



Insights by Facility Type

Google, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, and Apple are some of the major hyperscale companies in the data center market that operate facilities and have a presence worldwide.

Real estate companies are also involved in setting up new data center business units and offering colocation services. For instance, American Real Estate Partners (AREP) and Harrison Street Real Estate formed a new joint venture (JV) called PowerHouse Data Centers to develop facilities in Northern Virginia.

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Insights by IT Infrastructure

In servers, AI-based computing infrastructure is gaining increased traction in the market. NVMe Flash storage is dominating with its growth rate and 25/100 GbE switch ports among network infrastructures.

Operators are adopting high-density servers to improve the efficiency of their facilities. It is expected that operators are likely to use more rack servers, followed by blade servers.

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Insights by Electrical Infrastructure

Vendors in the global data center market continuously innovate with UPS solutions to increase efficiency and reduce costs. In terms of capacity, there is an increased interest among facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. In contrast, smaller facilities and hyperscale in-rack UPS solutions are the major contributors to UPS systems with a capacity of less than 500 kVA.

Currently, operators majorly use diesel for backup power. However, diesel-powered generators are noisy and cause adverse environmental effects. Diesel generators are now giving way to power backup using natural gas, which data center operators will adopt in the medium term.

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Insights by Mechanical Infrastructure

In data center projects, the investment in cooling systems is expected to be 15-20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. The selection of cooling systems is based on the location, i.e., whether the climatic conditions favor free cooling and have abundant water resources.

The higher rack power density, powerful infrastructure, and increase in high-performance computing have led to innovations by vendors in new designs and types of racks.

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Insights by General Construction Services

Supply chain constraints have increased the data center construction and procurement cost, averaging USD 2 - USD 3 million per MW.

Building development involves providing access to incoming and outgoing network fibers. The brownfield development of data centers will continue to grow along with installing on-site renewable power sources such as wind and solar energy to partially or entirely power operations.

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Geographical Analysis

The Americas region is among the world's most mature and developed data center markets. In 2022, the U.S. and Canada led the market regarding investment, white floor addition, and power capacity.

In the Latin America region, Brazil is considered among the developed markets, with other countries such as Mexico, Chile, and Colombia among the emerging locations in the region.

Vendor Landscape

The colocation providers are undertaking the construction of facilities in a phased manner, depending on the market demand. Over the next few years, there is expected to be more demand for higher-capacity systems.

Vendors such as Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Huawei Technologies, NetApp, Lenovo, and others are among the top IT infrastructure providers in the global data center market.

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Other Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

DataDirect Networks (DDN

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

Intel

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

NEC

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pure Storage

Seagate Technology

Silk (Kaminario)

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

StorCentric

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Quantum (Pivot3)

Western Digital

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

Red Engineering

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

Key Data Center Operators

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Amazon Web Services

Apple

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Operators

3data

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

AtlasEdge

atNorth

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Digital Edge

Digital Parks Africa

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

Khazna Data Centers (G42 & Etisalat)

LG Uplus

Lumen Technologies

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

MEEZA

Millicom (Tigo)

Mobily

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

Nxtra by Airtel

ODATA

Orange Business Services

Ooredoo

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Proximity Data Centres

Rack Centre

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

AUBix

Cloudoon

ClusterPower

Corscale Data Centers

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Data Center First

DHAmericas

Edge Centres

Evolution Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

iMCritical

Infinity

Kasi Cloud

MettaDC

Open Access Data Centres

PowerHouse Data Centers

Pure Data Centres Group

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Stratus DC Management

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

ZeroPoint DC

