Global Pet Accessories Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet Accessories Market

The global market for Pet Accessories estimated at US$32.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Pet Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

COVID-19 Impact on Pet Accessories Market

Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Post COVID-19

US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape

Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019

Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region

Population of Pet Owners in China (2020): Percentage Share of People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and Reptiles

Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth

Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for the Years 2018 and 2021

Pet Facts around the World: Snapshot

Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Accessories Market

Global Pet Dog Population (2021): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Million)

Global Pet Cat Population (2021): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Million)

Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market

Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners

Popular Dog Toys in Brief

Popular Cat Toys in Brief

Competitive Landscape

Pet Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet Accessories Market

Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories Market

Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet Accessories

Sustainable Pet Products Increases in Popularity

Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories

Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain Growth Momentum

Innovations in Dog Toys

Robotic Cameras Gain Traction

Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend

Wearable Pet Devices Witness Increasing Popularity

As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity

Covid-19 Transforms the Pet Grooming Landscape

All Natural, Organic, Botanical Pet Grooming Products

Competitive Landscape

Offline Distribution Leads, Online Soars in Popularity

Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators

Select Flea Collars

Select Cat Collars

Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat

Select Dog Bed Types

E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth

Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2020E

Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market

Pet Shampoo Market Moves Ahead to Witness Shiny, Bright Years Ahead

Dog Products & Commercial Segments Rule Global Pet Shampoo Market

Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth

Customized Pet Furniture Wins Big

Pet Care Goes Digital

Fashionable & Multifunctional Pet Accessories Make a Cut

Growing Urbanization and Middle Class Population in Developing Regions Enhance Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

