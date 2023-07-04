Global Markets, Technologies and Devices for Energy Harvesting to 2028: High Efficiency and Significant Cost Reductions in Solar and PV Systems Drives Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets, Technologies and Devices for Energy Harvesting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy harvesting market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. This is due to the increasing demand for green energy, increasing use of the IoT and favorable initiatives by the government.
The energy harvesting market refers to the industry involved in manufacturing energy harvesting devices. The energy harvesting sources include the following: thermal, solar and photovoltaic; vibration, displacement and mechanical; radiation and electromagnetic; and chemical energy. This market has grown in importance in recent years due to the increasing demand for power-efficient energy devices and the growing use of IoT in different industrial applications.
Energy harvesting, also known as energy scavenging or power harvesting, is a growing market for the conversion of waste energy, i.e., energy that is otherwise wasted in the form of heat. Energy harvesting technologies convert waste heat from various sources, store the converted energy in small and wireless autonomous devices, and use it in wireless sensor networks and other applications.
The energy harvesting concept is decades old and dates to the waterwheel and windmill, for which people have sought ways to store the generated energy. With the increase in power consumption around the world, many companies and research institutions are developing technologies to convert waste heat back to energy and increase the efficiency of energy usage. The earliest application for energy harvesting was the collection of ambient power from electromagnetic radiation (EMR) for use in radio.
Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and rising investments in renewable energy sources are some of the major factors driving the market. Additionally, governments across the world are encouraging the adoption of energy harvesting systems for various applications, such as buildings, transportation, manufacturing and consumer electronics. This is further expected to drive the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing demand for wireless IoT applications and the increasing adoption of self-powered sensors are some of the other factors likely to support the market growth. However, high costs associated with energy harvesting systems and lack of awareness regarding their benefits are some of the major factors restraining the market growth.
The market growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of the need to reduce carbon footprints and energy costs. Other factors driving the market growth include the increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, growing demand for smart cities and increasing investments in renewable energy sources. In addition, technological advancements, such as the development of energy harvesting solutions such as solar energy, wind energy and other forms of kinetic energy, are expected to further boost the growth of the market.
This report divides the global market for energy harvesting into three segments: energy source, application and region. Based on the energy source, the energy harvesting market is segmented into thermal, solar, photovoltaics, vibration, displacement and mechanical, radiation and electromagnetic, and chemical energy. The thermal segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to lead the market in the coming years.
Based on application, the global market for energy harvesting is segmented into retail and logistics; building, construction and home automation; automotive; defense; medical; environment and agriculture; telecommunications; energy exploration, generation and distribution; and industrial (manufacturing). The automotive segment is leading the market in 2022 and is expected to hold the dominant position during the forecast period as well.
