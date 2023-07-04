Agricultural Micronutrients Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 7 Billion at a 3.6% CAGR by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Agricultural Micronutrients Market is anticipated to be worth around US$ 4.9 billion in fiscal year 2021. From 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2032.



The agricultural micronutrients market is developing as a consequence of factors such as increased public awareness of the benefits of micronutrients on agricultural productivity and yields. Furthermore, growing levels of consumer concern about food security are expected to fuel market development throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, micronutrient deficiency has been established in many soils as a result of growing plant analysis and soil testing for the need for high-quality crop yields, which will drive the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=472

Another reason driving the growth of agricultural micronutrients is the increasing use of chemical fertilizer, which improves output while protecting crops from damaging UV radiation and insects. This will hasten the overall growth of the market for these nutrients between 2022 and 2032.

The current growth in demand for micronutrients has been severely hampered by their high prices. Some farmers have reduced or refused to utilize micronutrients in their fertilizer programmes due to expensive expenses. As a result, the soil's micronutrient levels have declined and become inadequate. Farmers in developing countries are ignorant of the proper dosage and use of micronutrients. They typically lack training, access to current technology, and expertise in farming processes. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Region-wise, China is predicted to be the dominating market for agricultural micronutrients. The country accounts for more than 20% of agricultural micronutrient earnings in the Asia Pacific area. This is due to China's arable soil missing specific minerals, resulting in a high adoption of particular micronutrients. Since the country has the highest population density in the world, more yields are required to feed the people. As a result of these considerations, China is recognized as one of the primary regional markets for agricultural micronutrients.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global agricultural micronutrients market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 5.08 Bn.

The zinc segment is expected to have a 43% market share in 2022 and to dominate the global market from 2022 to 2032.

The fruits and vegetables segment is predicted to increase at a robust CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2032.

The Chinese agricultural crop market is predicted to acquire a 35% global market share by 2022.

The Indian agricultural micronutrients market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.



“Crop micronutrients are essential for plant development and metabolic activity. They help roots grow by fortifying them, making them bigger, and supplying them with organic chemicals and proteins. Such factors will boost global growth” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=472

Competitive Landscape

The bulk of the agricultural micronutrients companies featured in the research have focused on brand development, expansion, acquisitions, and investments.

In May 2022, Coromandel International expanded their crop protection product offering by adding five new goods. Indian farmers now have a new option for crop protection thanks to Coromandel International Limited's freshly announced products.

Compass Minerals reported consolidated Y-O-Y sales increase of 7% in the first quarter of its fiscal year in 2022. Greater highway deicing sales volumes, improved consumer and industrial (C&I) sales volumes, and higher Plant Nutrition and C&I pricing drove this rise.

Major Companies Analysis

BASF SE

BMS Micro-Nutrients

Compass Minerals

Coromandel International

Deepak Fertilizers

Haifa Group

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Nouryon

Nufarm

Nutrien Ltd.

Petrochemicals Ltd

The Mosaic Company

Valagro S.p.A.

Yara International

Key Segments Profiled in the Industry Survey

By Nutrient: Boron Manganese Zinc Copper Others

By Crop : Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others

By Application : Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa





For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/472

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cheddar cheese market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on agricultural micronutrients market analysis by nutrient (boron, manganese, zinc, copper, others), by crop (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses), by application (soil, fertigation, foliar, seed treatment, others) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Agricultural Films Market: The global agricultural films market is estimated at US$ 10.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 18.8 billion by the end of 2032.

Agricultural Fumigants Market: The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Agriculture Container and Tank Cleaning Market: The global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment market is expected to witness a positive growth outlook during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market.



Chemical Control Systems Market: The chemical control systems market is witnessing growing traction on the back of factors like growing industrial automation, stringent government regulations, and focus on optimal operational efficiency.



Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: The global market for chemical-enhanced oil recovery is valued at US$ 800 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach an approximate size of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2032, reveals a new Fact.MR survey.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.