Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2023 - 2028: Increasing Funds in Hydrogen Fueling Stations Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fueling Stations: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for hydrogen fueling stations is expected to reach $976.4 billion in 2028 from $453.6 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028. This report also offers insights on drivers and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Porter's five forces, use-case analysis and the regulatory landscape.



The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for station size, pressure, installation type and station type. Qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines the current market size and estimates the future market size, including compound annual growth rates (CAGR).



The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant hydrogen fueling station players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report also includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of the top hydrogen fueling station providers in 2022.

Report Includes

37 data tables and 30 additional tables

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for hydrogen fueling stations

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, and impacts of region and industry specific macroeconomic variables influencing the market for hydrogen fueling station as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global hydrogen fueling station market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the station size, pressure, station type, installation type, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits and challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, industry regulations, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces model analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Insight into the company competitive landscape including a SWOT analysis of leading manufacturers, merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, venture fundings, and other strategic analyses

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Eni S.p.A., FirstElement Fuel Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., ITM Power plc, Linde plc, McPhy Energy, Nel ASA, and sera GmbH



Fuel cell cars (FCVs) and other hydrogen-powered machinery can be fueled at hydrogen fueling stations, which are also known as hydrogen filling stations or hydrogen refueling stations. As they allow motorists to refuel their vehicles with hydrogen-like gasoline or diesel, these stations are crucial for the broad adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Small mobile hydrogen filling stations and giant, high-pressure hydrogen dispensers are just two of the different sizes and shapes of hydrogen fueling stations. All hydrogen refueling sites present unique parts and design elements.



The storage tank for hydrogen, the compressor, the dispenser and the safety devices make up the main parts of a hydrogen fueling station. Pressurized hydrogen gas is kept in reserve in a high-pressure container called a hydrogen storage tank. Although some locations might have above-ground tanks, the storage tank is usually underground. Depending on the size and configuration of the station, the hydrogen is kept at a pressure ranging from 350 to 700 bar. The hydrogen gas must be compressed before being delivered to the receiver by the compressor. Electricity powers the compressor, usually at a pressure between 700 and 1,000 bar.



One of a hydrogen fueling station's most essential parts, the compressor, must be dependable and effective to deliver hydrogen fuel at the necessary pressure and flow rate. The dispenser serves as the point of interaction between the vehicle and the fueling station. Depending on the vehicle's needs, the dispenser delivers hydrogen to the vehicle at a pressure ranging from 350 to 700 bar. The dispenser must be built to be dependable, secure and straightforward.

For various vehicle types, some dispensers might have multiple hoses. Hydrogen fueling stations also feature several safety systems to guarantee reliable and safe operation. These safety measures include leak detection sensors and alerts, pressure relief valves for releasing excess pressure, and emergency shut-off systems for halting hydrogen flow in an emergency.



Fueling facilities for hydrogen vehicles work by drawing hydrogen from a storage tank and compressing it with a compressor. The vehicle's fuel cell is then filled with the compressed hydrogen delivered to the dispenser. The hydrogen and oxygen from the air are combined in a fuel cell to create energy, which powers the vehicle's electric motor. Since water vapor is the only byproduct of this process, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are a pure and adequate substitute for cars that run on gas or diesel.

Hydrogen fueling stations have several advantages over conventional gasoline and diesel filling stations. First, since hydrogen is a pure and renewable fuel, hydrogen fuel cell cars emit no emissions. Second, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have a larger range than electric cars, making them a practical substitute for long-distance travel.



Third, compared to electric cars, which can take hours to charge, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be refueled quickly, usually in less than five minutes. Hydrogen refueling facilities must also overcome several obstacles. The high expense of constructing and running a hydrogen fueling station is one of the biggest obstacles. Infrastructure for hydrogen refueling stations is costly and includes things like compressors, dispensers and high-pressure storage tanks.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $453.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $976.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

