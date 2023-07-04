[Latest] Global Electrolyzer Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.3 Billion by 2032 at a 26.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electrolyzer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), By Capacity (Less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, Above 2 MW), By Application (Power Generation, Transportation, Industry Energy, Industry Feedstock, Building Heat & Power, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electrolyzer Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 26.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Electrolyzer Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing demand for renewable energy: As the world continues to shift towards sustainable energy sources, the demand for electrolyzers is rising. Electrolyzers play a crucial role in enabling the production of green hydrogen, which can be used as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. The global focus on reducing carbon emissions and achieving climate goals is driving the adoption of electrolyzers for renewable energy storage and utilization.

Government support and policies: Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and incentives to promote the adoption of electrolyzers. Many countries have set targets for hydrogen production and are investing in the development of hydrogen infrastructure. Subsidies, grants, and tax incentives are being provided to encourage the deployment of electrolyzers and facilitate the growth of the market.

Technological advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to technological advancements in electrolyzer systems. Innovations are focused on improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the durability of electrolyzers. These advancements make electrolyzers more economically viable and attractive for various applications, driving market growth.

Increasing applications: Electrolyzers have versatile applications across different sectors. They can be used for hydrogen fueling stations, grid-scale energy storage, power-to-gas projects, and industrial processes like ammonia production. The expanding range of applications is expanding the market potential for electrolyzers and driving their demand in various industries.

Collaborations and investments: Key players in the energy sector are entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships to advance electrolyzer technologies. These collaborations facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and joint research and development activities, accelerating the market growth. Moreover, investments from venture capital firms and private equity players are fueling the development and commercialization of electrolyzer technologies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.38 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 12.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 26.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product, Capacity, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Electrolyzer Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Electrolyzer Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in supply chains: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of electrolyzer components and systems. Restrictions on international trade, factory closures, and logistical challenges resulted in delays and shortages in the supply of critical materials and equipment. This hindered the growth of the electrolyzer market , as manufacturers faced difficulties in meeting the increasing demand.

Delayed project timelines: Many electrolyzer projects, particularly large-scale installations, experienced delays due to the pandemic. Construction activities were put on hold or slowed down as governments implemented lockdown measures and imposed restrictions on movement. Uncertainty and financial constraints caused by the pandemic also impacted project financing and investment decisions, further contributing to project delays.

Government stimulus and investments: Governments around the world have recognized the importance of clean energy technologies in post-pandemic economic recovery. Stimulus packages and investments are being allocated to support the growth of the renewable energy sector, including electrolyzer projects. Increased funding and policy support can help accelerate the market recovery and drive future growth.

Focus on decarbonization and climate goals: The pandemic has highlighted the need to address global environmental challenges. Governments and organizations are placing an increased emphasis on decarbonization and achieving climate goals. Electrolyzers, particularly those producing green hydrogen, are considered a key solution for decarbonizing various sectors. The growing commitment to sustainability will drive demand for electrolyzers and propel market growth.

Technological advancements and cost reduction: Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, research and development efforts in electrolyzer technologies have continued. Continued innovation and technological advancements are expected to improve efficiency and reduce the costs of electrolyzers. These advancements will make electrolyzers more economically viable, attracting investments and driving market recovery.

Resilience in the renewable energy sector: The renewable energy sector as a whole has demonstrated resilience during the pandemic. Solar and wind power installations have continued to grow, creating a strong foundation for the integration of electrolyzers. The synergies between renewable energy sources and electrolysis technologies provide opportunities for market recovery and expansion.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Electrolyzer Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electrolyzer market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electrolyzer market forward?

What are the Electrolyzer Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electrolyzer Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electrolyzer market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Electrolyzer Market:

Nel Hydrogen (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (U.S.)

Green Hydrogen Systems (Denmark)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems (Germany)

Others

Electrolyzer Market – Regional Analysis

The Electrolyzer Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is a region made up of countries such as the United States and Canada. There is a considerable emphasis in this region on clean energy programmes, significant investments in hydrogen infrastructure, and supportive government policies pushing the use of electrolyzer technology to advance decarbonization efforts. These factors all contribute to North America’s growing need for electrolyzers.

Europe: Europe, in the context of the electrolyzer market , refers to the region encompassing countries in Europe. The trend in Europe’s electrolyzer market is towards significant growth driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government policies, and the push for decarbonization. Europe aims to become a global leader in electrolyzer technology and green hydrogen production.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific, comprising countries in East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, is a region witnessing significant growth in the electrolyzer market. The region’s trend is driven by increasing government initiatives, investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and the rising demand for green hydrogen to support clean energy transitions and achieve carbon reduction goals.

LAMEA: LAMEA is a geographical region that includes countries from Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The utilisation of electrolyzers for hydrogen production is increasing in the LAMEA electrolyzer market. The increased need for clean energy, government programmes encouraging renewable technologies, and the region’s plentiful renewable energy resources are driving this trend.

The Electrolyzer Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Alkaline Electrolyzer

PEM Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Capacity

Less than 500 kW

500 kW to 2 MW

Above 2 MW

By Application

Power Generation

Transportation

Industry Energy

Industry Feedstock

Building Heat & Power

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

