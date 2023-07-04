The U.S. sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Sexual Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190269/?utm_source=GNW

• The most important and immediate need for sexual wellness products exists among women and girls. Female gender account for just around 26.50% share of the U.S. sexual wellness market, and there is a huge opportunity for growth in the market for female products. Vendors who can increase their ability to reach the female population are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the industry.

• Demographical factors, such as age, population, GDP, disposable income, and others, play a significant role in the condom industry. The United States has significant penetration of condom usage owing to better education and high income.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Innovation in Condom Designs



The technology-driven condoms are some of the new & innovative contraception that people highly prefer in the U.S. sexual wellness market. As many end-users are allergic to latex, they highly prefer to use these latex-free condoms, thereby motivating various companies to manufacture and produce latex-free condoms. The technology-based condoms are usually light & slim that are available in different colors, sizes, & scents as per the consumer needs. Some of these condoms include ORIGAMI, Hydrogel, and The Galactic Cap. ORIGAMI Condoms are mainly allergen-free and, without an odor or smell, allowing for easy, smooth, & better motion during intercourse. Hydrogels are usually biodegradable & eco-friendly that consists of properties similar to the tissue that can be designed & feel like skin. The Galactic Cap comprises polyurethane consisting of two parts: one cap sticks to the tip of the penis, and the other sticks to the base and persists before intercourse.



Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution



Free condoms distributed by the government have always been and will continue to be a major source of condom distribution, especially for poor people. The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) has distributed free condoms since 1971. Under its recent initiative, it enables social service organizations to directly order free condoms from DOHMH’s website as frequently as needed. The government also understands that the intended public regularly has a negative view of free condoms. In response, the government started distributing branded condoms and their variations in various countries. Thus, these government initiatives make major contributions to the growth of the U.S. sexual wellness market.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms



While no contraceptive can be termed foolproof to prevent pregnancy, several have come closer to achieving perfection. Contraceptives, including surgical procedures, pills, barriers, and implants, are designed and upgraded regularly to achieve perfection. Surgical procedures and implants usually have a low failure rate on correct implementation. Although condoms rank lower on the perfection rate, they provide a high protection rate against STDs and STIs. However, the risk of STD and STI transfer rate is lower or non-existent in people that stick to a single partner. In such scenarios, people prefer to use long-standing contraceptives. In addition, condoms have to be used every time someone has intercourse. Other contraceptives are usually replaced at longer intervals or, in some cases, permanently. Therefore, such high availability of substitute contraceptives has created a significant challenge to the demand for condoms, adversely impacting the U.S. sexual wellness market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The U.S. sexual wellness market is characterized by high demand from the sex toys and condom segment. Vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, real dolls, sexual games, and bondage gear are the prominent sex toys available. Sex toys have been available in the market for a long time; however, their popularity has grown after the worldwide success of the erotic novel and movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” and the TV series “Masters of Sex.” Further, constant efforts on the part of vendors to promote their products in expos, such as the bi-annual Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo (ANME), have helped to connect manufacturers and retailers. These expos witness the launch of innovative sex toys and technology by established vendors such as Lovehoney and new entrants such as OhMiBod annually. The growing awareness about sex toys has helped the U.S. sexual wellness market gain mainstream acceptance. Also, the presence of these toys in some of the world’s largest retailers has spread awareness and acceptance of sex toys among mainstream consumers across the U.S.



Segmentation by Product



• Sex Toys

• Condoms

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

• Others



Segmentation by Sex Toys



• Vibrators

• Rubber Pennies

• Cock Rings

• Anal Beads

• Rubber Vaginas

• Blindfolds/Feathers

• Harness & Strap-on-Penises

• Bondage Gear



Segmentation by Condoms



• Gender

• Material

• End-users



INSIGHT BY GENDER



The U.S. sexual wellness market is categorized into the male and female segments based on the diverse needs of both genders. The male segment accounts for more than 72% share, followed by the female segment. It is accepted that both men and women have their own specific needs & desires. Thus the need for appropriate marketing for a range of sexual wellness products catering to such gender requirements is highly prioritized in the sexual wellness industry.



Segmentation by Gender



• Male

• Female



INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Delivery channels for a commodity are the path followed by the title of the products from the manufacturers to final customers. There is also a vast distance between manufacturers and customers, and the void can be filled across delivery networks. Products in the U.S. sexual wellness market are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Moreover, products in the U.S. sexual wellness market are also available to end-users through online OEMs, e-commerce portals, and direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress.



Segmentation by Distribution



• Retail

• Online



REGIONAL ANALYSIS



North America is home to about 357 million people, and about 143 million households are in the region, with the largest proportion held by the U.S. The U.S. nationals are known for their preference for innovative and niche products along with those products that make life convenient. The country is one of the most advanced economies in the world. It is a major industry for contraceptives and sexual wellness products due to a properly formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network. The US represents one of the most sexually active populations using condoms and sexual lubricants.



Segmentation by Region



• The U.S.

o South

o West

o Mid-West

o North East



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. sexual wellness market is highly fragmented, with several top vendors. However, the market witnesses consolidation, albeit at a slow pace. Some prominent players in the U.S. sexual wellness market include LIfeStyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, and Doc Johnson. Further, vendors are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the industry by providing condoms in various colors, flavors, and features. Since attracting customers has become an important part of the condom industry, choosing the right marketing, advertising, and distribution strategies is crucial.



Key Company Profiles



• Lifestyles

• Church & Dwight

• Diamond Products

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Okamoto Industries

• Karex Berhad

• Doc Johnson



Other Prominent Vendors



• BioFilm

• B.Cumming

• Caution wear

• CalExotics

• Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)

• Cupid Limited

• Empowered Products

• Good Clean Love

• Guy & O’Neill

• HBM Group

• Hello Cake

• ID Lubricants

• Innovus Pharma

• L Brands (LVMH)

• La Maison Lejaby

• La Perla

• LELO

• Live Well Brands

• Lovehoney Group

• Mayor Laboratories

• MD Science Lab

• Orient Industry

• PHE

• pjur group

• Sensuous Beauty

• Silk Parasol

• Skins Sexual Health

• Sliquid

• StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)

• STRATA Various Product Design

• Suki (OhMiBod)

• Sustain Natural

• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

• Topco Sales

• Trigg Laboratories

• Unique Condoms International

• Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

• XR Brands



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the U.S. sexual wellness market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. sexual wellness market?

3. Who are the key players in the U.S. sexual wellness market?

4. What are the significant trends in the U.S. sexual wellness market?

5. Which region dominates the U.S. sexual wellness market share?

