The Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market size by new installations accounted for 941.1 thousand units in 2022, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

The Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore, and several manufacturers in the business sector are allies in the partnership.

• Hitachi and Nissan Motor had experimented with harnessing energy from mini-EV(Nissan Sakura) to power an elevator in a six-story building in Japan. Concerning this, a 20 KW hour battery was connected to the building using a special adapter developed by Hitachi Building Systems. This experiment had been succeeded for nearly 15 hours, and around 416 times, the elevator could move up and down. Hitachi building systems aim to provide the system to apartment buildings in April 2023; for continuous operation of elevators during power outages, these systems are viable.

• At the national level in China, GB/T 24476-2017 is a recommended regulation that outlines the use of IoT for elevators and escalators. Furthermore, provincial government regulations are established to be put into place in various cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou, or Shenzhen. These regulations offer a series of more specific and extensive facts about the kind of data and services one wants to obtain from lifts using the IoT. In certain instances, this legislation is starting to turn obligatory.



Affordable Housing Schemes and Ascending Ultra High Net Worth Individuals to Hike Elevator Demand



• Thailand’s National Housing Authority (NHA) will provide financial assistance to about one-third of the targeted group of 2.27 million households (approximately 650,000) that cannot access housing financing from regular financial institutions. During the next five years (2022–2026), the NHA plans to raise B134 billion (about USD 4 billion) to fund 16 national projects.

• Hyundai Elevator agreed with LG Electronics for Robotic Synchronization and Smart Building Solution Supply in August 2021. This will enable it to expand its elevator market through home networks applied with IoT, AI, contactless technologies, and connections with automatic driving robots.



Green Building and Certifications in the Building sector lead to the adoption of Energy Efficient Vertical transportation installations in the Asia Pacific Elevator And Escalator Market.



• Adopting green building strategies and obtaining green certifications have been crucial in the building sector. These green certifications mandate the region’s adoption of green or energy-efficient elevators. Furthermore, this leads to reducing of carbon emissions in the building sector. New regulations in China require that 70% of new urban buildings be certified green buildings by 2022. Major municipalities, including Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, plan to exceed that goal, requiring all new commercial buildings to be green. This also includes plans to renovate schools, hospitals, and public buildings to be more energy efficient.

• Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, 13 urban renewal projects have been authorized (12MP). Under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development, all of these projects are at varying levels of planning and execution. Increasing competition among township developers in Malaysia and their major focus on increasing property value has pushed them towards undertaking various multifunctional development projects in residential, commercial, institutional, and healthcare facilities.



Elevators Over Their Average Life Expectancy to Create Demand for Maintenance and Upgradation of Components in the Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market



• The Ministry of Construction of Vietnam issued Circular 03/2021/TT-BXD, establishing national standards for apartment buildings due to numerous major accidents using lifts in apartment complexes. By July 2021, there will be more specifications for lifts in residential buildings.

• The Malaysian context can be adjusted with a similar creative approach. Some nations, like Malaysia, also promoted the elderly using elevators rather than escalators. It was witnessed that elderly people were responsible for 30% of accidents on moving walkways, escalators, and elevators.

• In 2019, Hitachi introduced an advanced lift remote monitoring and maintenance service in Singapore, providing real-time operational data about the lifts and implementation of preventive maintenance.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine Type

• Hydraulic and Pneumatic

• Machine Room Traction

• Machine Room Less Traction

• Others

o Climbing

o Elevators

o Industrial Elevators



Carriage Type

• Passenger

• Freight



Capacity

• 2-15 Persons

• 16-24 Persons

• 25-33 Persons

• 34 Persons and Above



End-User

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others

o Public Transit

o Institutional

o Infrastructural



Escalator Market Segmentation by



Product Type

• Parallel

• Multi Parallel

• Walkway

• Crisscross



End-User

• Public Transit

• Commercial

• Others

o Institutional Sector

o Infrastructure

o Industrial



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Otis, Schindler, TK Elevator, and KONE are the top 4 manufacturers in the Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market, with a share of over 55%.

• Schindler is among 67 businesses operating in New South Wales to have obtained a silver partnership in the NSW Sustainability Advantage Program, which aims to help organizations achieve performance and improve their environmental approach.



Key Vendors



• Otis

• KONE

• Schindler

• Hitachi

• TK Elevator

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Fujitec

• Hyundai Elevator



Other Prominent Vendors



• Shanghai SANEI Elevator Co., Ltd.

• SANYO YUSOKI KOGYO

• Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

• Cibes Lift Group

• Kalea Lifts

• Wittur Elevator Components

• Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC)

• Sigma Elevators

• HANDOK ELEVATOR Co., Ltd

• Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd

• HM Elevator

• Japan Fuji International

• Hualong Elevator Co., ltd.

• SJEC

• Analogue Holdings Limited

• SUZHOU JIUDE ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

• Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry Group Co., Ltd

• IFE Elevators



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market?

2. What will be the growth rate of the Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market?

3. What will be the number of installed bases in the Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market in 2029?

4. What are the key opportunities in the Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market?

5. Which are the key players in the Asia Pacific elevator and escalator market?

