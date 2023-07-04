Bio-LNG Market Investments are Rapidly Increasing and Excepted to Grow at a CAGR of 18.20% to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Bio-LNG Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive, Ships, And Others), Source (Agriculture Residues, Industrial Waste, Household Waste, And Others), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"



The global Bio-LNG Market is estimated to reach over USD 2949.95 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.20% during the forecast period.

Bio-LPG is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).Bio-LPG has numerous applications, including cooking, heating, transportation, and industrial activities. It can be used in existing LPG infrastructure and appliances without requiring significant changes. The construction of a stable and long-term supply chain is critical for the bio-LNG market. This includes feedstock supply, transportation infrastructure, and LNG terminals that are prepared for bio-LNG storage and distribution. To support the growing bio-LNG market, investments in supply chain infrastructure are being made.







Several parties, including energy firms, technology suppliers, and agricultural organizations, are working together to speed bio-LNG research and acceptance. Partnerships are being formed in order to harness expertise, exchange resources, and facilitate knowledge transfer, resulting in market growth. Countries with substantial biomass resources and advanced LNG infrastructure are researching bio-LNG export prospects. International collaboration and trade agreements are anticipated to shape the bio-LNG market's future dynamics.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Nordsol, Attero, and Titan collaborated on the FirstBio2Shipping project to produce bio-liquefied natural gas (bio-LNG) to assist sustainable maritime transportation. To achieve decentralized fuel generation, the partners have made a final investment conclusion to build a plant at the waste processor Attero's facility in Wilp, the Netherlands. The project will generate around 2,400tpa of bio-LNG or liquefied biomethane, with the first delivery planned in early 2024.

List of Prominent Players in the Bio-LNG Market:

Bio-LNG Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 661.30 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2949.45 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 18.20 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Application And Source Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Bio-LNG is gaining popularity as a low-carbon transportation fuel, especially in the shipping, heavy-duty vehicle, and aviation sectors. The transportation industry is facing increasing pressure to decarbonize, and bio-LNG provides a feasible alternative by decreasing carbon emissions significantly when compared to regular LNG or diesel. This feature is anticipated to propel the market. Various individuals, including energy firms, technology providers, and agricultural organizations, are working together to speed the development and deployment of bio-LNG.

Challenges:

A significant difficulty for the bio-LNG sector is the availability of sustainable and stable feedstock. Organic waste, agricultural residues, and energy crops must be sourced in adequate amounts without jeopardizing food security or creating deforestation. The long-term feasibility of bio-LNG production depends on ensuring an environmentally friendly and diverse feedstock supply chain. These elements are likely to start challenges for the market. Moreover, building the infrastructure required for bio-LNG production, storage, and distribution is an enormous challenge.

Regional Trends:

The North America Bio-LNG Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to raise at a high CAGR in the near future. European governments have established aggressive renewable energy objectives and supportive policies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate the use of renewable energy sources. Policies like the Renewable Energy Directive and the European Green Deal foster a favorable market environment for bio-LNG by providing incentives and regulations that promote demand and supply.

Furthermore, North American countries such as the United States and Canada have developed renewable energy laws and targets in order to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and encourage clean energy sources. These policies are increasing the demand for bio-LNG as a renewable, low-carbon fuel source.





Segmentation of Bio-LNG Market-

By Application-

Automotive Trucks Buses Others

Ships

Others

By Source-

Agriculture Residues

Industrial Waste

Household Waste

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:



