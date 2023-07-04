New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472101/?utm_source=GNW

• Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.

• Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards.

• Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The US is one of the most connected countries in the world and is a favorable location for data center operators to build and develop data center facilities. The country offers one of the best and most robust inland connectivity and is witnessing several new submarine projects that will improve its connectivity with other countries worldwide.

• Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states’ attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities will also be in the pipeline in the coming years.

• Despite increasing PPA prices, the procurement of renewable energy by major colocation and hyperscale operators such as Google, Microsoft, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Meta (Facebook), and Amazon Web Services is likely to remain high and favorable as a curb to reduce emissions, be carbon neutral, and achieve higher sustainability.

• Regions with technical parks, special economic zones (SEZs), free trade zones (FTZs), and investment support or tax incentives for developing data centers will witness growth. In 2022, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center colocation service providers and hyperscale operators to develop new data center facilities in the US.

• Chip shortage is one of the major shortages faced by data center operators, which leads to a decline in the manufacturing of several infrastructures. Several chip manufacturers expand their presence and develop new manufacturing units at new locations to overcome the challenge and increase infrastructure availability.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• DataDirect Networks (DDN)

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi Vantara

• Infortrend Technology

• Inspur

• Intel

• Micron Technology

• MiTAC Holdings

• Nimbus Data

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

• Seagate Technology

• Silk

• Supermicro

• Synology

• Toshiba

• StorCentric

• QNAP Systems

• Quanta Cloud Technology

• Quantum

• Western Digital

• Wiwynn



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

• Airedale

• Alfa Laval

• Asetek

• Bloom Energy

• Carrier

• Condair

• Cormant

• Cyber Power Systems

• Data Aire

• Enlogic

• FNT Software

• Generac Power Systems

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• KOHLER

• KyotoCooling

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Natron Energy

• NetZoom

• Nlyte Software

• Rittal

• Siemens

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Tripp Lite

• Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

• ZincFive



Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors



• AECOM

• Arup

• Corgan

• DPR Construction

• Fortis Construction

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs

• Rogers-O’Brien Construction

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Turner Construction

• AlfaTech

• BlueScope Construction

• Brasfield & Gorrie

• CallisonRTKL

• Clark Construction Group

• Climatec

• Clune Construction

• EMCOR Group

• EYP MCF

• Gensler

• Fluor Corporation

• Gilbane Building Company

• HDR

• HITT Contracting

• Hoffman Construction

• JE Dunn Construction

• kW Engineering

• kW Mission Critical Engineering

• Linesight

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• Morrison Hershfield

• Mortenson

• Rosendin

• Salute Mission Critical

• Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

• Skanska

• Southland Industries

• Sturgeon Electric Company

• Structure Tone

• The Mulhern Group

• The Walsh Group

• The Weitz Company

• TRINITY Group Construction



Data Center Investors



• Apple

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• CyrusOne

• DataBank

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Google

• Meta (Facebook)

• Microsoft

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Aligned

• American Tower

• CloudHQ

• Cologix

• Compass Datacenters

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• Cyxtera Technologies

• DartPoints

• DC BLOX

• EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

• EdgeConneX

• EdgePresence

• Element Critical

• Evoque

• Flexential

• fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

• GIGA Data Centers

• H5 Data Centers

• HostDime

• Iron Mountain

• Netrality Data Centers

• Novva Data Centers

• Prime Data Centers

• QTS Realty Trust

• Sabey Data Centers

• Skybox Datacenters

• Stream Data Centers

• STACK Infrastructure

• Switch

• T5 Data Centers

• TierPoint

• Vantage Data Centers

• Vapor IO



New Entrants



• AUBix

• Corscale Data Centers

• Edge Centres

• iMCritical

• PowerHouse Data Centers

• Quantum Loophole

• Yondr

