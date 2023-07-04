Cosmetics Packaging Market Size Will Surpass $68.74 Billion by 2030 at 4.3% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cosmetics Packaging Market is valued at USD 51.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 68.74 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



The cosmetics packaging industry has experienced significant growth over the past few decades. This growth is mainly accounted to the increasing global demand for cosmetics products. As the cosmetics industry expands, the need for packaging materials and designs also increases, creating opportunities for companies specializing in supplying packaging products to this market. One of the main drivers of growth in the cosmetics packaging industry is innovation in packaging designs. Manufacturers are constantly coming up with new and innovative plans that capture consumers' attention. This has led to the development of a wide range of packaging designs that cater to different consumer groups' varying needs and preferences.

The research examines foreign producers and suppliers, as well as their existing condition and future possibilities. It also discusses the global drivers of cosmetic packaging demand, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, key factors anticipated to accelerate the Cosmetics Packaging Market growth over the forecast period are the innovation in packaging designs, rising demand for sustainable packaging, increasing demand for personalized packaging, growing e-commerce sales, and social media influence.

We forecast that the bottles category will dominate the Cosmetics Packaging market, based on product, in 2022. With the introduction of online shopping, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics packaging that is both appealing and functional for delivery. Bottles are an ideal solution for transporting both liquids and solids.

The cosmetics packaging industry in the Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth in recent years. One of the key drivers for this growth is the rise in demand for beauty and personal care products in the region. The increasing consumer spending on cosmetics and personal care products across countries in the Asia Pacific has resulted in an increase in demand for innovative and attractive packaging solutions that help these products stand out on shelves.

North America positions second on the lookout, exceptionally overwhelmed by the United States. The U.S. is the biggest maker of beauty care products and their bundling. It trades high volumes of essential items in many regions of the planet. The makers in the locale are selecting green bundling arrangements and regular items. Likewise, shoppers in the European district are additionally selecting practical bundling arrangements. The purchasers in the locale are changing to post-customer reused (PCR) bundling; thus, the beauty care product makers are on the bleeding edge to take on PCR plastic bundling in their items at every possible opportunity.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Personalized Packaging to Flourish the Market

Personalized packaging helps brands stand out in a crowded market, making them more recognizable and memorable. Creating unique packaging helps leverage the emotional connection between the consumers and the brand. In addition, customized packaging is seen as more premium and exclusive, which can increase the product's perceived value. Customers feel like the product is worth more and are willing to pay a higher price. With the rise of social media, there has been an increased demand for personalized packaging that appeals to the unique preferences of individual consumers. This has led to the development of customization options for cosmetics packaging, such as custom colors, shapes, and sizes that cater to the unique needs of different consumers.

Growing E-commerce Sales to Propel Market Growth

One of the main reasons for the growing e-commerce sales in cosmetics packaging is the ease and convenience of online shopping. Consumers can shop for things from the convenience of their own homes and have them delivered right to their door. This also enables them to access products that may not be available in their local stores or that they may have yet to learn about previously. In addition, the growth of e-commerce sales in the cosmetics industry has also fueled the demand for cosmetics packaging products. As more consumers shop for cosmetics online, the need for reliable and durable packaging materials has increased. Companies are investing in packaging materials that can protect their products during shipping and handling while maintaining the product's quality and integrity.

Top Players in the Global Cosmetics Packaging Market

Albea SA

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd

RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)

Silgan Holdings Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Graham Packaging LP

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

AptarGroup Inc.

Amcor PLC

Cosmopak Ltd

Quadpack Industries SA

Rieke Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd

Ball Corporation

Verescence France

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc

Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation)

Top Trends in Global Cosmetics Packaging Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Cosmetics Packaging industry is the growing innovation in packaging designs. Manufacturers are constantly coming up with new and innovative plans that capture consumers' attention. This has led to the development of a wide range of packaging designs that cater to different consumer groups' varying needs and preferences.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the biopolymer coating market is the rising demand for sustainable packaging. the items they consume, thus they seek out cosmetics packed in environmentally friendly materials. This has led to the development of new packaging materials that are biodegradable, recyclable, or sustainable.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the bottles segment is the leading category in the Cosmetics Packaging market. Manufacturing technological advancements have enabled the production of more durable, sleeker, and lighter bottles than ever before. This has made them more appealing to consumers and more cost-effective for manufacturers.

Based on Material, the paper-based segment accounted for the most significant market growth 2022. Consumers are growing more ecologically concerned, seeking out products that reduce waste and carbon footprints. Using paper-based packaging in cosmetics helps meet these demands as they are biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable.

Based on Application, the skin care segment dominated the market in 2022. With advancements in packaging technology, manufacturers can create more functional and innovative packaging for skin care products. This has helped to differentiate their products in a crowded market and attract consumers.



Collaborative Efforts of Packaging Manufacturers, Brand Owners, and Suppliers to Create Innovative, Functional, and Sustainable Cosmetic Packaging Materials Generates Maximum Market Share

Cosmetics packaging market growth is driven by the collaborative efforts of packaging manufacturers, brand owners, and suppliers. They work together to create innovative, functional, and sustainable cosmetic packaging materials that attract customers and meet their needs. The demand for innovative packaging that combines sustainability and design is a significant driver for the growth of this market. The most significant players operating in the Cosmetics Packaging Market are Albea SA, HCP Packaging Co. Ltd, RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group), Silgan Holdings Inc., DS Smith PLC, Graham Packaging LP, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd, AptarGroup Inc., Amcor PLC, Cosmopak Ltd, Quadpack Industries SA, Rieke Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Raepak Ltd, Ball Corporation, Verescence France, SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc, and Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation).

Color Cosmetic Segment in the Cosmetics Packaging Market to Boost the Largest Market Growth

Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Cosmetics Packaging to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on Application, the Cosmetics Packaging market is categorized into: Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetic, Sun Care, Oral Care, and Fragrances & Perfumes. We predict that by 2030, the market for Cosmetics Packaging will account for more revenue share in the category of color cosmetics. Consumers are increasingly prepared to pay in high-quality cosmetic products that deliver exceptional results and come in appealing and handy packaging. As a result, cosmetics packaging manufacturers are now focusing on developing innovative packaging solutions that protect and preserve the product and enhance the overall consumer experience.

On the other hand, the skin care segment of the Cosmetics Packaging market has been experiencing significant growth in 2022, which is expected to continue in the coming years. Changes in lifestyle and demographics have had a substantial impact on the Cosmetics Packaging Industry. As people's lives become busier and they have less time for skincare routines, the desire for products that are simple to use and provide quick effects has increased.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cosmetics Packaging Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Segmentation

By Type

Bottles

Tubes

Jars

Containers

Blister & Strip Packs

Aerosol Cans

Folding Cartons

Flexible Plastics

Other Types (including Tins, Liquid Cartons, & Flexible Paper)



By Material

Glass

Metal

Paper-based

Rigid Plastic

Flexible Packaging



By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetic

Sun Care

Oral Care

Fragrances & Perfumes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

