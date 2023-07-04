New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472078/?utm_source=GNW
WHAT’S INCLUDED
• Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.
• Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography.
• Geography: APAC, Southeast Asia.
• Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
• APAC is one of the strongly growing markets in data center developments globally, with a major contribution from India, China, Japan, and Australia, followed by other countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries.
• Regarding IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing the adoption of 40-100GbE switches, flash storage devices, and rack servers.
• Electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing a surge in investments for UPS systems and generators driven by strong growth in regional data center projects.
• Mechanical Infrastructure segment is witnessing rising growth in investments for air-based cooling solutions, with some countries and especially Southeast Asia witnessing a surge in water cooling solutions due to the tropical climate.
• General construction segment comprises several regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors.
• Market is witnessing major trends such as growing sustainability strategies and edge data center deployments rising.
VENDORS
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
• Arista Networks
• Atos
• Cisco Systems
• Dell Technologies
• Broadcom
• Extreme Networks
• Fujitsu
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Hitachi Vantara
• Huawei
• IBM
• Inspur
• Intel
• Juniper Networks
• Lenovo
• Micron Technology
• NEC
• NetApp
• Oracle
• Pure Storage
• Quanta Cloud Technology
• QNAP
• Quantum
• Seagate Technology
• Super Micro Computer
• Toshiba
• Western Digital
• Wiwynn
Key Construction Contractors
• AECOM
• Arup
• Aurecon Group
• CSF Group
• DSCO Group
• Gammon Construction
• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
• NTT Facilities
• PM Group
• Studio One Design
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
• AWP Architects
• BYME Engineering
• Chung Hing Engineers Group
• Corgan
• CTCI
• DPR Construction
• Faithful+Gould
• Fortis Construction
• Hutchinson Builders
• ISG
• Kienta Engineering Construction
• Linesight
• LSK Engineering
• M+W Group
• Nakano Corporation
• Obayashi Corporation
• Powerware Systems (PWS)
• Sato Kogyo
• Sterling and Wilson
• Red Engineering
• Rider Levett Bucknall
• Turner & Townsend
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
• ABB
• Caterpillar
• Cummins
• Eaton
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
• Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
• Airedale
• Alfa Laval
• Canovate
• Cyber Power Systems
• Delta Electronics
• EAE
• Fuji Electric
• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
• HITEC Power Protection
• KOHLER Power
• Legrand
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Narada
• Piller Power Systems
• Rolls-Royce
• Shenzhen Envicool Technology
• Siemens
• Socomec
• Trane
Prominent Data Center Investors
• AirTrunk
• Amazon Web Services (AWS)
• Digital Realty
• Equinix
• GDS Services
• Keppel Data Centres
• NTT Global Data Centers
• NEXTDC
• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
• Bridge Data Centres
• Big Data Exchange (BDx)
• CDC Data Centres
• Chayora
• Chindata Group
• Colt Data Centre Services
• CtrlS Datacenters
• Digital Edge DC
• Facebook (Meta)
• Google
• Huawei Technologies
• Iron Mountain
• LG Uplus
• Microsoft
• Nxtra by Airtel
• OneAsia Network
• Open DC
• Pi Datacenters
• Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
• Regal Orion
• SpaceDC
• SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
• Sify Technologies
• Tenglong Holding Group
• Viettel IDC
• VNET
• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants
• AdaniConneX
• Data Center First
• Edge Centres
• EdgeConneX
• Evolution Data Centres
• Hickory
• MettaDC
• Nautilus Data Technologies
• Pure Data Centres Group
• Vantage Data Centers
• YCO Cloud
• YTL Data Center
• Yondr
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472078/?utm_source=GNW
APAC Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028
WHAT’S INCLUDED. • Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.• Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography.
