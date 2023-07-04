New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472078/?utm_source=GNW

WHAT’S INCLUDED



• Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.

• Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography.

• Geography: APAC, Southeast Asia.

• Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• APAC is one of the strongly growing markets in data center developments globally, with a major contribution from India, China, Japan, and Australia, followed by other countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries.

• Regarding IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing the adoption of 40-100GbE switches, flash storage devices, and rack servers.

• Electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing a surge in investments for UPS systems and generators driven by strong growth in regional data center projects.

• Mechanical Infrastructure segment is witnessing rising growth in investments for air-based cooling solutions, with some countries and especially Southeast Asia witnessing a surge in water cooling solutions due to the tropical climate.

• General construction segment comprises several regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors.

• Market is witnessing major trends such as growing sustainability strategies and edge data center deployments rising.



VENDORS



IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Broadcom

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei

• IBM

• Inspur

• Intel

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• Micron Technology

• NEC

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

• Quanta Cloud Technology

• QNAP

• Quantum

• Seagate Technology

• Super Micro Computer

• Toshiba

• Western Digital

• Wiwynn



Key Construction Contractors



• AECOM

• Arup

• Aurecon Group

• CSF Group

• DSCO Group

• Gammon Construction

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

• NTT Facilities

• PM Group

• Studio One Design



Other Prominent Construction Contractors



• AWP Architects

• BYME Engineering

• Chung Hing Engineers Group

• Corgan

• CTCI

• DPR Construction

• Faithful+Gould

• Fortis Construction

• Hutchinson Builders

• ISG

• Kienta Engineering Construction

• Linesight

• LSK Engineering

• M+W Group

• Nakano Corporation

• Obayashi Corporation

• Powerware Systems (PWS)

• Sato Kogyo

• Sterling and Wilson

• Red Engineering

• Rider Levett Bucknall

• Turner & Townsend



Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors



• Airedale

• Alfa Laval

• Canovate

• Cyber Power Systems

• Delta Electronics

• EAE

• Fuji Electric

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• HITEC Power Protection

• KOHLER Power

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Narada

• Piller Power Systems

• Rolls-Royce

• Shenzhen Envicool Technology

• Siemens

• Socomec

• Trane



Prominent Data Center Investors



• AirTrunk

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• GDS Services

• Keppel Data Centres

• NTT Global Data Centers

• NEXTDC

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres



Other Prominent Data Center Investors



• Bridge Data Centres

• Big Data Exchange (BDx)

• CDC Data Centres

• Chayora

• Chindata Group

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CtrlS Datacenters

• Digital Edge DC

• Facebook (Meta)

• Google

• Huawei Technologies

• Iron Mountain

• LG Uplus

• Microsoft

• Nxtra by Airtel

• OneAsia Network

• Open DC

• Pi Datacenters

• Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

• Regal Orion

• SpaceDC

• SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

• Sify Technologies

• Tenglong Holding Group

• Viettel IDC

• VNET

• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions



New Entrants



• AdaniConneX

• Data Center First

• Edge Centres

• EdgeConneX

• Evolution Data Centres

• Hickory

• MettaDC

• Nautilus Data Technologies

• Pure Data Centres Group

• Vantage Data Centers

• YCO Cloud

• YTL Data Center

• Yondr

