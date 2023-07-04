World Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Research Report 2023: Fueled by Analytics Adoption, Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector Drives Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmaceutical CDMO market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.29% to 2028

The contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market may expand due to the expanding pharmaceutical sector. The key trend affecting the market's growth is the growing usage of analytics by CDMOs.



A growing number of pharmaceutical companies have recognized the potential profitability of working with a CMO for clinical and commercial-stage manufacturing. This is due to the increasing demand for generic drugs and biologics, the capital-intensive nature of the industry, and the complex manufacturing requirements.











The growth of the CRO industry is driven by several main factors, including the development of new therapeutic modalities focused on personalized medicine, the emergence of biopharma companies, consumer demand for more affordable medications and higher productivity levels, and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and digitization.

Pharmaceutical outsourcing has evolved from basic processes, such as bottling, to more value-added techniques like medical device engineering and R&D. The increasing number of patients undergoing medical procedures, along with improvements in illness detection and diagnosis in developing countries, has contributed to the growth of the market. There has been a gradual shift in the working principles of companies in this market.

This shift includes a move from cost-control to a re-emphasis on value-added services, leading to the redefining of CMOs as CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organizations) and their integration into the value chain of companies. While the costs invested in R&D continue to rise, the generation of valuable results from these processes is becoming increasingly rare.

Many companies have realized that moving this part of their business overseas and taking advantage of emerging pharmaceutical markets can effectively reduce costs. The production of the COVID-19 vaccine and the expanding biologic pipeline have fueled unprecedented growth in the CMO market, particularly in the parenteral segment.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the market as pharmaceutical companies faced the sudden challenge of producing millions of vaccine doses for the global population. To accommodate the new vaccines, companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca transferred non-COVID-19 biologics out of their proprietary manufacturing networks. CMOs signed contract manufacturing service agreements at an unprecedented rate in previous years due to compressed timelines and manufacturing scaling challenges associated with COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.









Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Trends

Increasing Investment in R&D Expected to Drive the Market

The United States is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets, accounting for about half of the R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biotech markets.

CMOs play a vital role in this market, investing in new facilities and technology to serve a wide range of outsourcing entities. Companies are benefitting from their Asian footprint through in-house investments and aiming for research-based partnerships to acquire high-end sourcing expertise, build drug discovery, and invest in Asia.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest-growing Region for the CRO Segment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the CRO market over the forecast period due to the region's low cost compared to the United States and other developed economies.

Growing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, along with ease of patient recruitment and availability of expertise for clinical trials, are major drivers of growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Competitor Analysis



The pharmaceutical CDMO market is fragmented, where several vendors contribute to the market share. The existence of numerous competitors in the market has an impact on service pricing, making it a direct source of competition, particularly for small-scale providers.

The vendors in the market are anticipated to concentrate on offering one-stop-shop services to gain a competitive edge. The CMO, with access to significant capital, would be able to engage in these activities, thus making entry difficult for new players and enhancing competition.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Outsourcing Volume by Big Pharmaceutical Companies

5.1.2 Advent of CDMO Model into the Market

5.1.3 Increasing Investment in R&D

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Lead Time and Logistics Costs

5.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.2.3 Capacity Utilization Issues Affecting the Profitability of CMOs

5.3 Emphasis on Solid-based Oral Dosage Formulations

5.4 Qualitative Coverage on the 3D Printing Developments in the OSD Segment

5.4.1 Evolution of 3D Printing in Fabrication Processes and the Key Advantages Over Conventional Processes

5.4.2 Analysis of Major Drugs Manufactured Using 3D Printing-based Process

5.4.3 Analysis of Key Techniques Deployed (SLS & FDM), Along with their Relative Advantages

5.4.4 Key Developments on Stakeholders

5.4.5 Market Outlook



6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies

6.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration

6.3 Key Considerations for Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical R&D

6.4 Major Segments in CRO Bio Analytical Testing, Central Laboratory Testing, and cGMP Testing



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Service Type CMO Segment

7.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

7.1.1.1 Small Molecule

7.1.1.2 Large Molecule

7.1.1.3 High Potency (HPAPI)

7.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing

7.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

7.1.2.1.1 Tablets

7.1.2.1.2 Others(Capsules, Powders, Etc.)

7.1.2.2 Liquid Dose Formulation

7.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

7.1.3 Secondary Packaging

7.2 By Research Phase CRO Segment

7.2.1 Pre-clinical

7.2.2 Phase I

7.2.3 Phase II

7.2.4 Phase III

7.2.5 Phase IV

7.3 By Geography - Pharmaceutical CMO



8 VENDOR MARKET SHARE



9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Catalent Inc.

9.1.2 Recipharm AB

9.1.3 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

9.1.4 Patheon Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

9.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Group

9.1.6 Pfizer CentreSource

9.1.7 Aenova Holding GmbH

9.1.8 Famar SA

9.1.9 Baxter Biopharma Solutions (Baxter International Inc.)

9.1.10 Lonza Group

9.1.11 Tesa Labtec GmbH (TESA SE)

9.1.12 Tapemark

9.1.13 ARX LLC

9.1.14 CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd

9.1.15 LabCorp Drug Development

9.1.16 Syneos Health Inc.

9.1.17 LSK Global Pharma Service Co. Ltd

9.1.18 Novotech Pty Ltd

9.1.19 PAREXEL International Corporation

9.1.20 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

9.1.21 PRA Health Sciences Inc. (Icon PLC)

9.1.22 Quanticate Ltd

9.1.23 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

9.1.24 SGS Life Science Services SA

9.1.25 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd

9.1.26 Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

9.1.27 WuXi AppTec Inc.

9.1.28 Sagimet Biosciences (3V Biosciences Inc.)



10 INVESTMENT SCENARIO



11 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL CDMO MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yedlcl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment