The Shaker Bottles Market is forecasted to grow by USD 65.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shaker Bottles Market in US 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353449/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing health and fitness industry contributing to the growth of shaker bottles, widening the online presence of retailers for shaker bottles, and increasing participation in outdoor activities driving the adoption of shaker bottles.



The shaker bottles market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastic

• Stainless steel

• Others



By Application

• Protein mixes

• Other supplement mixes



This study identifies the popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles as one of the prime reasons driving the shaker bottles market in US growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for limited edition shaker bottles and the popularity of dual-storage shaker bottles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the shaker bottles market in US covers the following areas:

• Shaker bottles market sizing in US

• Shaker bottles market forecast in US

• Shaker bottles market industry analysis in US



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shaker bottles market in US vendors that include Alpha Prime, Amway Corp., Decathlon SA, GNC Holdings LLC, Go Shake, HELIMIX, Hydra Cup Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., O2Cool LLC, PERFORMA USA, PROMiXX Ltd., SportShaker LLC, Takeya USA Corp., The Beachbody Co. Inc., Thermos LLC, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Vera Bradley Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., and Trove Brands LLC. Also, the shaker bottles market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________